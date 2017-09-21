Supreme Court Warns BCCI Officials of 'Serious Consequences' if Lodha Reforms Not Implemented

BCCI's acting president CK Khanna, joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary were present in court for the proceedings. The apex court warned the BCCI officials of serious consequences for defiance of the court's order regarding the implementation of the Lodha reforms.
The SC also asked the BCCI to give suggestions to Committee of Administrators (CoA) for new Constitution and also said that it will re-look at the One State-One Vote rule ruling, which has been a bone of contention as all BCCI state units have shown their reservation over the particular point.
The apex court had earlier asked the Committee of Administrators to make a new draft of the BCCI constitution and place it in front of the bench, while asking the BCCI trio to be present in the court for the hearing.
This comes after the Committee of Administrators in a scathing report submitted to the Supreme Court on August 16 had sought the removal of the entire top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India for non-compliance of Lodha Panel reforms.
In the fifth status Report, the CoA had asked the apex court to hand over the "governance, management and administration" of the BCCI to them, further stating that they would need the help of a professional group, currently headed by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, to run the board.
"...it is only fair that the current office-bearers be treated in the same manner because a further period of six months have elapsed since the said office-bearers submitted their undertakings and reforms mandated by Hon'ble Court have still not been implemented.
"It is clear that current office-bearers are not in position to make good on their undertakings and ensure that reforms mandated by this Hon'ble Court is implemented."
Amitabh Choudharyanirudh chaudharybccick khannaCommittee of AdministratorsLodha Committee ReformsLodha vs BCCI
First Published: September 21, 2017, 4:05 PM IST