Suresh Raina Finally Clears 'Yo-Yo' Test, Wears Relieved Look

Cleared my Yo-Yo & fitness test today, after days of hard work at #NCA! ‪Received tremendous support from all the trainers, coaches & officials.‬ ‪Thank you all! 👍‬ ‪It’s always so encouraging to train here at #NCA, motivates me to push my limits and bring the best out of me. 💪

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Dec 20, 2017 at 8:24pm PST