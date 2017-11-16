Suresh Raina On Chennai Super Kings' IPL Retention Wishlist

File photo of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni during their days with teh Chennai Super Kings (Courtesy: Twitter/Suresh Raina)

Lots of rumours online about not retaining #ChinnaThala. Don't Believe! We want to bring the pride back together. A roaring #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2017

we want @ImRaina in our team. @msdhoni knows how important he is! main fact, we can't imagine csk without RainaDhoni — Minhaz Mehedi (@imutsha) November 15, 2017

Brothers from different mothers r coming soon together to roaring in ipl #dhoni #raina #WhistlePodu — ∂ɦσɳเ ƒαɳ ɠเ૨ℓ ɱα∂ɦµ (@madhu7781) November 15, 2017

without Raina there is no csk... — Nishant (@imNickRaina3) November 15, 2017

First Published: November 16, 2017, 1:28 PM IST