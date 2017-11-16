Suresh Raina On Chennai Super Kings' IPL Retention Wishlist

Yes, Raina was Chennai Super Kings' most successful run-getter during his eight-year stint with the franchise, before CSK were suspended from the league for two years due to the involvement of then Team Principal Gurunath Meiyappan in the spot-fixing controversy.
Now that the team is set to make a comeback to the IPL, there are a lot of speculations about whom will the team retain. While Dhoni looks like a surety, CSK has now cleared the air about their desire to bring back Suresh Raina to their dugout as well. In a recent twitter post, CSK mentioned the same, "Lots of rumours online about not retaining #ChinnaThala. Don't Believe! We want to bring the pride back together. A roaring #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu"
Raina has scored a mammoth 4541 runs in 156 matches for CSK. There was a time when Raina was the leading run-getter in the histoiry of the Indian Premier League. His move out of CSK has resulted in an unprecendented slump in his batting, which has also seen him dropped from the Indian team in both ODIs and T20Is.
CSK fans welcomed the team's statement about Raina and want to see their favourite batsman back wearing the yellow jersey.
we want @ImRaina in our team. @msdhoni knows how important he is! main fact, we can't imagine csk without RainaDhoni— Minhaz Mehedi (@imutsha) November 15, 2017
Brothers from different mothers r coming soon together to roaring in ipl #dhoni #raina #WhistlePodu— ∂ɦσɳเ ƒαɳ ɠเ૨ℓ ɱα∂ɦµ (@madhu7781) November 15, 2017
without Raina there is no csk...— Nishant (@imNickRaina3) November 15, 2017
The IPL Governing Coucil in its meeting on last month proposed allowing franchises to retain at least 3 players going into the 11th edition of the league. "We are going to propose minimum 3 retentions – 1 Indian and 2 foreigners. The players, who played for Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions in the last two years can be retained by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. We will place it in front of owners during workshop next month," an IPL GC member told Cricketnext after the meeting.
First Published: November 16, 2017, 1:28 PM IST