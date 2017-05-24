Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Join Break The Beard Club

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: May 24, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
(Instagram/Suresh Raina)

Stylish left-hand batsman Suresh Raina became the latest entrant into the #BreakTheBeard club after he posted a video of him on Twitter.

Raina tweeted, "I realised tht my little daughter is not so fond of the beard so this 1 for you Gracia.Presenting my#BreakTheBeard look #newlook #summerlook"

He was joined by India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who too posted his video, saying: "IPL might be over but swag is timeless. Here is my wakhra #BreakTheBeard look. Stay Unique, look unique #NewLook"

IPL might be over but swag is timeless. Here is my wakhra #BreakTheBeard look. Stay Unique, look unique #NewLook

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

While Dhawan will now head to England with the Indian team to take part in the Champions Trophy, Raina will have to again hit the nets as he looks to regain his spot in the team. Both the players had a good run in the IPL, with Dhawan finishing third and Raina finishing fifth in the run scoring chart.

First Published: May 24, 2017, 10:42 AM IST

