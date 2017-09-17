Suresh Raina Slams UPCA CEO for Duleep Trophy Match Washout

Following a brief drizzle, on-field umpires Navdeep Singh and Yashwant Barde, found the conditions unfit for play. It was an odd decision considering some of the players played foot volleyball outside the boundary rope – an area which had remained uncovered. Some of the senior UPCA officials claimed the umpires were forced into the decision by a couple of senior players.
Clearly unhappy, Raina slammed the UPCA CEO for the mismanagement. “I’m happy with the way we played and took the first innings lead. Especially, after yesterday, when it rained, and we had only half an hour (of play possible). This (three points) is very important for us. We feel, had we played yesterday, things could’ve been different,” Raina told Cricbuzz.
“Whatever happened, for the lack of facilities or the lack of initiative by the UPCA CEO, he (Deepak Sharma) has to take the initiative and give us a proper channel. You can’t just say something and expect something. They have to be very professional from their side as well. We didn’t have a proper game, that was the sad part."
With the matches being played in Kanpur, a UPCA venue for second straight year, Raina said UPCA CEO should have taken more responsibility by being present during the match.
“We could have won outright. Yesterday they said there was an issue with the covers, and didn’t take any responsibility. That guy (Deepak) came late. Till then, I spoke to few of the groundsmen, they worked really hard. Credit goes to the umpires for trying to make some game possible. It’s something that he (Deepak) has to take seriously, otherwise there’s no point hosting,” added Raina.
With Kanpur slated to host New Zealand for an ODI, the preparation for the venue comes into question. Raina believes if things remain the same, Kanpur could lose the test status as well. “We held games in Noida. There was a game in Lucknow as well. Kanpur is the oldest Test ground (in Uttar Pradesh). You can’t make such mistakes and lose the charm of Test cricket here. So many UP guys have played on this ground. I have got so much from here. But if you make such mistakes, it could all be gone,” he concluded.
