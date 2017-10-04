Suresh Raina to Captain UP in Ranji Trophy Opener

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 4, 2017, 8:25 PM IST
File Image of Suresh Raina. (Getty Images)

Lucknow: Suresh Raina has been named Uttar Pradesh captain for their Ranji Trophy opener against Railways beginning here on Friday.

Raina, who has not played an ODI since October 2015, was overlooked for the upcoming T20I series against Australia as well. Earlier, Suresh Raina was named the captain of the India Blue team for Duleep Trophy 2017 as well.

India’s most coveted tournament the Ranji Trophy starts from Friday and 28 teams will play 91 games. The teams are split into four groups and the ‘home and away’ format is back after the teams tried the ‘neutral venue’ option last year without much success.

UP will begin their campaign against Railways in Lucknow on October 6.

Squad:

Suresh Raina (captain), Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Asnora, Rinku Singh, Akchdeep Nath, Eklavya Dwivedi, Umang Sharma, Almas Shaukat, Saurabh Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari, Deependra Pandey, Ankit Rajput,Praveen Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Israr Azim and Dhruv Pratap Singh.

First Published: October 4, 2017, 8:25 PM IST

