Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Irfan, Kishan Shine on Second Day

File image of Irfan Pathan in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Seasoned pace bowler Irfan Pathan and up and coming swashbuckling batsman Ishan Kishan played stellar roles in West and East Zone's comprehensive wins over North and Central Zone respectively in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Inter Zonal tournament here on Monday.
Pathan grabbed 3 for 10 in four overs as West stopped North, in spite of captain Gautam Gambhir's second fifty (60) in as many days, at 107 for 8, and then romped home by eight wickets in just 12.4 overs by making 108 for 2 at the Wankhede Stadium.
North, who had beaten South yesterday, were reduced to 39 for five after the burst from the 32-year-old Pathan whose victims included Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Yuvraj Singh. They recovered later but the total was not enough to trouble West.
In the second game of the day, Bihar-born Jharkhand wicket keeper batsman Kishan, who led India to the finals of the Junior World Cup in Bangladesh last year, lashed seven sixes and a four in his 36-ball 67 as East easily overtook Central's 151 for 7 by making 154 for 3 and won by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare.
Experienced batsman Ishank Jaggi remained unbeaten on 51 in 37 balls with captain Manoj Tiwary (10) to see East home.
Central's innings was kept afloat by captain Naman Ojha's 51 and Harpreet Singh's 48. All four teams on view today have won one game apiece and have four points each in their kitty while South, who had a break today, are without a point to their credit.
Scores:
North Zone 107 for 8 (G Gambhir 60; I Pathan 3 for 10) lost to West Zone 108 for 2 in 12.4 overs (S Iyer 30, P Patel 56)
Central Zone 151 for 7 (N Ojha 51, Harpreet Singh 48; A Dinda 2 for 24, S Ghosh 2 for 38) lost to East Zone 154 for 3 in 17.1 overs (I Kishan 67, I Jaggi not out 51; M Lamlor 2 for 31)