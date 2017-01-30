Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab Beat Delhi as Gambhir, Dhawan Flop

A file photo of Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
Dharamsala: Punjab beat Delhi by two wickets in a North Zone leg match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament with senior players like Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan flopping badly.
Batting first, Delhi scored 103 for 9 in 20 overs while Punjab reached the target losing 8 wickets in 19.2 overs. Both teams have now won one and lost one match.
Gautam Gambhir's (5) inability against moving deliveries was once again exposed as he edged Manpreet Gony delivery to Jaskaranveer Singh behind the stumps. Dhawan was also caught by Gurkeerat Singh off Gony's bowling.
Gony emerged (3/26 in 4 overs) as the pick of bowlers while Sandeep Sharma (2/16) was equally economical.
Skipper Harbhajan Singh 1/14 in 4 overs kept it tight as the hard-hitting Nitish Rana (15) was caught by glovesman Jaskaranveer trying to play the cut.
In reply, Punjab kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but managed to cross the line with four balls to spare.
Anmolpreet Singh (28) and Sharad Lumba (36) were the main contributors.
Summarised Scores
Delhi: 103/9 in 20 overs (Gautam Gambhir 5, Shikhar Dhawan 2, Manpreet Gony 3/26, Harbhajan Singh 1/14)
Punjab: 106/8 in 19.2 overs (Sharad Lumba 36, Anmolpreet Singh 28). Punjab won by 2 wickets.