Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Smashes 79 as Mumbai Beat Gujarat

File image of Shreyas Iyer. (PTI Photo)
Vadodara: Shreyas Iyer's blazing form will be some sort of an assurance for his franchise Delhi Daredevils as his quickfire unbeaten 79 off 49 balls helped Mumbai beat Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat by 5 wickets in a West Zone leg game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, here on Monday.
While it can't be termed as a revenge for the Ranji champions, Iyer will be feeling happy having hit six fours and four huge sixes with Mumbai chasing down a modest target of 132 in only 18.2 overs.
None of the Mumbai batsmen save Shivam Dubey (10) got to double figures but it was not needed as Shreyas was hitting the Gujarat bowlers out of the park.
Seamer Chintan Gaja (0/20 in 2 overs) and off-spinner Rujul Bhatt (2/32 in 4 overs) got some special treatment from the talented right-hander.
Earlier, 45-year-old IPL specialist Pravin Tambe (2/19 in 4 overs), easily the oldest active cricketer in Indian domestic circuit currently, warmed up nicely for the big event. Seamer Prathamesh Dake (2/13) was the other successful bowler as Mumbai restricted Gujarat to 131/9.
Summarised Scores
Gujarat 131/9 (Rujul Bhatt 47, Pravin Tambe 2/19)
Mumbai 133/5 in 18.2 overs (Shreyas Iyer 79 no). Mumbai win by 5 wickets.