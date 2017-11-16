Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
TA Sekar Steps Down as Director of Delhi Daredevils

Cricketnext | Updated: November 16, 2017, 5:41 PM IST
A file photo of TA Sekar with Delhi Daredevils. (Twitter/ DD)

New Delhi: Former India fast bowler TA Sekar has stepped-down from the post of Director of IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils. Daredevils' Hemant Dua confirmed the report, citing personal reasons for Sekar to quit.The fast bowler was associated with the team since it's inception.

“We respect Sekar's decision. We are naturally very disappointed to not have Sekar in our midst going forward, but as a franchise we clearly understand his position. Sekar was an invaluable asset to the franchise and his departure leaves a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.” said Dua.

On his part Mr. Sekar said he was extremely humbled by the support accorded by the GMR Group. “It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I’m grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise. It has been an absolute privilege being part of the franchise since its inception in 2008.”

First Published: November 16, 2017, 5:41 PM IST

