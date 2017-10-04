Tamim Iqbal to Miss Second Test Against South Africa

The left-handed opener was forced to retire hurt in the fifth over of Bangladesh's warm-up match against CSA Invitation XI after he had initially felt some discomfort in his right thigh muscle after taking off for a quick single.
A scan after the first Test in Potchefstroom has revealed a grade 1 tear.
The Bangladesh camp is hoping that he would be available for the ODI series, commencing on October 15.
Tamim scored 39 and 0 in the first Test as Bangladesh crashed to a 333-run defeat. Soumya Sarkar, the left-handed batsman, could fill in as the opener for the second Test in Bloemfontein, starting on Friday.
With Shakib Al Hasan being rested for the Test series, Bangladesh will be missing the services of their two highest run-getters for the second match. The last time the Asian country played without either Shakib or Tamim in a Test match was against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013.
The pace of Kagiso Rabada and the spin of Keshav Maharaj sent Bangladesh crashing to a 333-run defeat in the first Test.
tam
Bangladesh lost seven wickets for 41 runs in less than an hour and a half as they were bowled out for 90 after being set 424 to win.
South Africa's victory was overshadowed by an injury to fast bowler Morne Morkel, who is expected to be out for six weeks.
Rabada started the destruction by taking the first three wickets of the morning. He finished with three for 33, while left-arm spinner Maharaj took four for 25.
First Published: October 4, 2017, 3:25 PM IST