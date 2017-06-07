Team India Chills in London After Rain Spoils Training Plans

Photo Credit: Arnab Sen/ Cricketnext

London: The weather gods might have spoilt Team India’s plans to train at the London School of Economics ground on Tuesday morning, but a bright spell of sunshine later in the day saw them chilling on the streets of London. The current bunch is often seen enjoying team lunches and dinners, but on Tuesday, birthday boy Ajinkya Rahane took time to go for a private breakfast with wife Radhika Dhopavkar as they celebrated the Mumbai batsman turning 29.

Having beaten Pakistan in their opening game of the Champions Trophy, the boys had been given a day off on Monday and even had some fun attending the Virat Kohli Charity Ball once the players reached London from Birmingham. After a fun day, they were set to get back to the training ground at 10am on Tuesday morning. But the heavy downpour ensured that the boys were stuck at the hotel in the morning.

But things brightened up later in the day and while Rahane spent time with his wife, CricketNext spotted India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja visiting a departmental store and even posing for selfies and photographs with the fans. While the cricketers have a tough time when in India, thanks to their demi-god stature, the players can happily walk the streets when they are playing abroad and generally it is just the Indian community which stops them for an occasional selfie or autograph.

Even as the boys were having fun, coach Anil Kumble decided to work on his fitness as he went for a jog with his wife at a park behind the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington High Street — home for the Indian cricketers in London.

The boys are set to get back to the training ground in the afternoon on Wednesday and they would look to make the best of the session after losing Tuesday to rain. While the team looks in good form, having thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in the opening game, Virat Kohli and his boys wouldn’t want to take Sri Lanka lightly, especially after the Lankans lost their first game to South Africa.

While Kohli and his boys take on Sri Lanka on Thursday, they will face their toughest challenge in the group phase on Sunday as they take on World No.1 ODI side South Africa. Led by AB de Villiers, they looked in ominous touch as they thrashed Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their tournament opener.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 8:57 AM IST