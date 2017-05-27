Champions Trophy: Team India Had 'Fantastic' First Practice at Lord's: Rahane

Indian captain Virat Kohli during a practice session at the Lord's ground in London. (Getty Images)

The Indian cricket team has had its first full-fledged practice session after landing in England ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. And Virat Kohli and his boys hit the ground running at the historic Lord's cricket ground.

Speaking to BCCI.tv, Ajinkya Rahane exuded confidence saying that the team had a wonderful session and is looking to gear up for the big even.

"We had a wonderful first practice session at Lord's. Many players have come to this historic ground for the first time and it has been a really good experience for them," the right-hander said.

India play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on Sunday at the Kennington Oval, one of the three official venues for the tournament. They will play their second and last warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"We are looking to play some good cricket in the warm-up games and gear up for the Champions Trophy. The idea is to get ready and give your best," Rahane signed off.

India begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan in a block buster clash at Birmingham on June 4. This will be followed by matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa, both of which will be played at the Kennington Oval.

