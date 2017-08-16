India vs Sri Lanka: Team India is Like a Family, We Enjoy Each Other's Success: Shami

Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: August 16, 2017, 7:49 PM IST
PTI | Updated: August 16, 2017, 7:49 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami (Getty Images)

Kolkata: Ecstatic after their historic 3-0 cleansweep over Sri Lanka, fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday said it was a team effort and India would look to continue the momentum in the ODI series starting Sunday.

Shami returned with 10 wickets to become leading pacer in India's first-ever clean sweep away from home, in a series of three or more Tests.

"It's very good to win such a rare series. We will look to continue the momentum and perform well. It's a team effort and we work in a unit. We are like a family and enjoy each other's success," Shami said.

India consolidated their position atop the ICC Test rankings, 15 points clear of South Africa.

"There's a good understanding among us. We know each other's strengths," Shami said.

On coach Shastri, he said: "I've already said the support staff and the team unit is one of the best."

Shami has been given rest looking into the hectic calendar ahead.

"I try to give my 100 per cent and work on my strength which is swing and bowling reverse. But at the moment, I will spend time with my family and take rest. Then I will start practice."
First Published: August 16, 2017, 7:49 PM IST

