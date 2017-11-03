Team India Reaches Rajkot, 'Gujju Boys' Hardik & Axar Welcome With Traditional 'Namastey'

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, who both hail from the state of Gujarat can be seen doing the 'namastey' in a photograph posted by the Indian Cricket Team on its official Instagram account.
The hosts registered a comprehensive win over the Kiwis in the opening match of the series at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, which was also India's first ever win over the Kiwis in cricket's shortest format.
A win at Rajkot will give Virat Kohli and his men an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The last time India played a T20 international at Rajkot was in October 2013 when the hosts took on Australia and came out trumps while chasing a total in excess of 200 runs.
India will look to win this match and bag the series in order to improve their position in the ICC T20I rankings.
First Published: November 3, 2017, 3:23 PM IST