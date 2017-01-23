Team India Report Card: ODI Series Versus England

Photo Credit: AP
New Delhi: Despite a narrow loss in the final ODI at the Eden Gardens — by five runs — India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1. And it was a complete team effort from the Men in Blue.
While skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav stole the show in the first game, it was old warhorses Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni who rose to the occasion to snatch the game away from England in the second ODI. And while India lost the third game, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya won hearts and showed the world that Indian cricket is in safe hands in the time to come.
Here's CricketNext's Report Card of Team India after the ODI series as we evaluate the performance of each player during the course of the series:
Virat Kohli: Rating 9: Verdict: Excellent
It was Kohli’s first ODI series after becoming the ‘full-time captain’ and he passed the test with flying colours. Smart moves on the field were followed up with quality knocks with the bat. While he scored a signature century in the first game, to help India chase down 351, he was once again in the thick of things in the final game. Even though he was dismissed for 55 against the run of play at the Eden Gardens, he once again showed that no total can be considered safe by the opposition captain till the time he is in the middle. Yes, he failed to finish after starting well, but then, Kohli too is human and cricket is a team sport. The only blip was the second ODI when he was dismissed for 8 after hitting two beautiful straight drives.
Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 2: Verdict: Very Poor
It was the perfect opportunity for Dhawan to seal his place for the upcoming Champions Trophy. And Dhawan had started well, scoring a fifty in the first warm-up game at the Brabourne Stadium. But that was all he did in the series. Poor footwork and his questionable technique outside the off-stump against quality seam bowling made him a sitting duck. He finished with knocks of 11 and 1 as the management was forced to drop him and pick Ajinkya Rahane in the final ODI. While Dhawan is generally agile on the field, he didn’t really show much athleticism this time round and was clearly the weak link in this Indian team.
KL Rahul: Rating 2: Verdict: Very Poor
With Rohit Sharma still recovering from injury, Rahul couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to cement his place in the top slot. But sadly, Rahul cut a sorry figure. The intent to attack from the word go got the better of Rahul as managed scores of 8, 5 and 11. There were flaws visible in the technique as the gap between bat and pad every time he came on to the front-foot isn’t a good sign. On a good day when the ball is seaming around, it can land Rahul in a lot of trouble. Understandable that the shorter format calls for quick scoring, but the basics can never be left back in the kit bag. Rahul needs to make use of his talent and not let it flow down the drain.
Ajinkya Rahane: Rating 2: Verdict: Very Poor
Having warmed the bench in the first two ODIs, Rahane was finally given a go in the third game. But the pressure was just way too much for even a batsman of Rahane’s caliber. He looked to be playing against time from the time he came on to bat at the Eden Gardens and the fact that the team was chasing 322 for a win didn’t help his case either. In the end, he was bowled for just 1 as he looked to take the attack to the England bowlers on a wicket that definitely had the bowlers interested right through. Looks like Rahane will have to wait for another opportunity in the shorter format, now that Rohit Sharma is almost certain to return for the Champions Trophy.
Yuvraj Singh: Rating 9: Verdict: Excellent
It was a clear gamble when Kohli decided to bring Yuvraj back to the national team on the back of quality performances in the Ranji Trophy season. But the stalwart didn’t disappoint. While it was a slow start for him in Pune, Yuvi showed old colours when he hit a swashbuckling 150 in the second ODI in Cuttack. Yes, the movement has slowed down and the agility is not as it used to be in the early 2000s, but then, the team still needs a guiding force like him if they have to do well in the Champions Trophy. In the third ODI at the Eden Gardens, Yuvraj again showed class and shut detractors who felt the knock in the second ODI was a flash in the pan. Yuvraj’s slow left-arm spin could also hold skipper Kohli in good stead in England when the team plays the Champions Trophy.
MS Dhoni: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
Yes, he is no longer the finisher he used to be, but then, the reality is that India still need a year at least, before they can find a better wicket-keeper batsman in the shorter formats. Dhoni has in recent times spoken about his desire to bat slightly up the order, with overs in the bag, and he showed exactly what he meant when he sent the England bowling to the cleaners in the second ODI in Cuttack. But more than his batting, it was his contribution in the field, even after stepping down, that won hearts. He was ready to share his ideas with Kohli and one point, the joke doing the rounds was that the Decision Review System has to be renamed the Dhoni Review System. He had the final word when it came to India reviewing the umpire’s decision, clearly showing that he can happily co-exist with Kohli.
Kedar Jadhav: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
He had shown his bowling prowess in the series against New Zealand, but this time, he decided to show the world his skills with the bat. If he hit a brilliant counter-attacking century in the first ODI in Pune, to help India chase down 351, he hit a quickfire 22 in the second game in Cuttack. But Kedar saved the best for the last as he hit a 75-ball 90 to raise hopes of a thrilling win. He faltered in the final step, but he definitely won hearts with his calm approach. He could well be India’s answer to find the next finisher now that Dhoni has refused to wear the finisher tag.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 9.5: Verdict: Excellent
With 115 runs and 5 wickets in three games, Pandya definitely showed that he is a force to reckon with in the shorter format. His livewire fielding is an added advantage. More importantly, Pandya has shown that a stint with Rahul Dravid as he went to Australia with the ‘A’ team has definitely changed his approach to the game. Coming onto the scene during the 2016 World T20, Pandya was one player who could bat a bit and bowl a little. But he has worked really hard on his game and is often seen sharing the new ball as skipper Kohli likes to hold Jasprit Bumrah for the ball to get slightly older.
Ravichandran Ashwin: Rating 6: Verdict: Average
Going into the series, Ashwin had spoken about adapting to Kohli’s style of ‘aggressive’ captaincy. And sadly, Ashwin didn’t manage to master that much as he looked out of sorts mostly. Ashwin did show some sparks in the second ODI in Cuttack as he finished with figures of 3/65, but that was all he managed in the series. He was completely out of colour in the third ODI and failed to find the right line and length. Kohli will expect a better show from his spin spearhead in the upcoming T20I series.
Ravindra Jadeja: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
‘Sir’ Jadeja has always been a utility player and he was no different in the ODI series. Be it effective knocks lower down the order or some quick wickets to derail the opposition batting, Jadeja was on the money. While statistics show just 39 runs for him from the three games, his knock of 13 in the first ODI in Pune definitely played a role in India chasing down 351. Add to that the four wickets he picked — Jason Roy becoming his latest bunny — and Jadeja is the man for all seasons for skipper Kohli. The fielding was top-class as usual – except for a dropped catch in the second ODI -- and his bullet throws did trouble Dhoni a tad bit behind the stumps.
Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
Bumrah’s no-ball issues is definitely a cause of concern for Kohli and the team management. But his ability to pick wickets puts him at the top of the list. Bumrah manages to hand Kohli a wicket just when the game seems to be drifting in the opposition’s favour. And not to forget his yorkers. Bumrah’s yorkers more often than not hits the bulls-eye and if there is one thing that Bumrah needs to work on, it is his sluggish fielding. Even though he manages to pick up some good catches, Bumrah is definitely not the quickest on the turf.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
He might have failed to win India the game with the bat in hand in the last ODI in Kolkata, but his bowling in the two matches that he played — in Cuttack and Kolkata — was decent. Bhuvi did give away runs, but then, that is no longer a yardstick in the 50-over format as batsmen look to send bowlers on leather hunts from the word go. With two new balls being used in ODIs, he could be the perfect answer to Kohli’s search for early wickets when the team heads to England to play the Champions trophy.
Umesh Yadav: Rating 2: Verdict: Very Poor
Umesh’s pace has always interested skipper Kohli, but his lack of consistency when it comes to bowling a good line and length has hampered his chances. Picked in the playing XI over Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the opening ODI, Umesh failed to impress as he went for 63 runs in seven overs. While almost every bowler was put to task in the series, it was his lack of ideas and ability to bowl to the field set made him earn the wrath of the team management.