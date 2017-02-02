Team India Report Card: T20I Series Versus England

The victorious India team with the trophy after beating England in the T20I series (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Team India made a roaring comeback into the T20 international series after losing the first match to eventually clinch the rubber 2-1. The victory gave Virat Kohli an overall sweep over the English team, having already beaten them in the Test and ODI series earlier.
The highlight of the series was the final T20 as the the English team imploded spectacularly, losing their last eight wickets for just eight runs to hand India a 75-run victory in Bengaluru.
Here's CricketNext's Report Card of Team India after the T20I series as we evaluate the performance of each player during the course of the series:
Virat Kohli: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
With the bat, Virat Kohli didn't have the best series according to his own very high standards, as he could manage just 52 runs in three outings. Kohli decided to open the innings along with his RCB teammate KL Rahul to 'give more balance to the squad'. This in itself says a lot about the kind of a team man the Delhi dasher is.
In the first two matches in Kanpur and Nagpur, Kohli scored 29 and 21 respectively before getting dismissed softly. On both the occasions, the Indian captain gave the hosts a decent enough start but failed to capilatise on it. Virat was unceremoniously run out in the final game for just 2 runs.
However, it was Kohli's brilliance as a leader that worked wonders for the team in this series. The best part of Kohli's captaincy so far has been that he hasn't shied away from taking help from MS Dhoni and that is helping the team.
His decision to get Yuzvendra Chahal on in the second over itself in the all important third T20 international turned out to be a masterstroke.
KL Rahul: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
KL Rahul had a blow hot, blow cold series and the opening batsman needs to be more consistent in order to give the team a good start at the top. Rahul was in his elements in the match as it his knock of 71 of just 47 deliveries that kept India in the game and gave the bowlers a chance to make a match out of it.
In the first match, Rahul was dismissed for 8 and he managed 22 in the third outing. In both these matches, Rahul took his own sweet time to get going and this is where he needs to make a change. We don't know whether the instructions are for him to play a longish innings, but even then a constant rotation of strike is very important for the non-striker to not feel the burden of scoring quick runs. This is the aspect of his game that Rahul needs to work on.
Suresh Raina: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
Suresh Raina made a comeback to India colours in the T20I series after being dropped for the ODIs. Raina made a good start in the opening match, unleashing the big strokes to race to 34 of just 23 deliveries. But he gave away his wicket at the wrong time and India failed to score a big enough total.
He failed to fire in the second T20I, dismissed for 7 by leg-spinner Adil Rashid. But Raina rose to the occasion in the decider and paved the way for India's big total. With Virat Kohli back in the hut and KL Rahul taking his time to get in, Raina unleashed a barrage of attacking strokes to put the pressure back on the English bowlers. He hit five sixes and two boundaries in his knock of 63 and showcased that he still possesses the strokes to take apart any bowling line-up in the world.
Yuvraj Singh: Rating 4: Verdict: Below Average
Yuvraj Singh's return to Indian limited overs set up has been one of the highlights of the newyear so far and the veteran batsman's presence has added steel to the middle order. Yuvraj might have failed to fire in the first two matches but he came good when it mattered the most.
His 18th over blitz in the decider, when he hit Chris Jordan for three sixes and a boundary, was the fillip that India needed to get past the psychological 200-run mark. Some shots just took us back to that match in Nairobi when a young left-hander dismantled the famed Australian attack on his debut.
MS Dhoni: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
It is hard to believe that the man who took India to the maiden WT20 title a decade ago and has been a constant fixture of India's batting line-up over these years never scored a half-century in T20 internationals. MS Dhoni put an end to that ignominious record as he shephered India to a match-winning total in the decider, scoring 56 runs of just 36 deliveries in Bengaluru.
Dhoni was also the man in charge of taking India to a respectable total in the first match, as he top scored with an unbeaten 36. But the biggest contribution of the master tactician came in the second T20 international as he helped newly appointed captain Virat Kohli to plot England's collapse and keep India in the series.
Manish Pandey: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
When you bat at a position that Manish Pandey does in the Indian team in T20Is, most often than not the primary job is get going from ball one and get as many runs for the team as possible. But that was not the case in the first two matches, in which Pandey played as he had the task of rebuilding the innings. He failed to do that in Kanpur but played a vital innings of 30 in the second T20I, partnering KL Rahul to help India post a fighting total.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
A rather nondescript three matches for Hardik Pandya who is otherwise in the thick of the action. Used sparingly by Kohli as a bowler, Pandya bowled 4 overs in total without picking up any wickets. He ailed to use the long handle towards the end of the innings in the first two matches and a missed catch at the boundary allowed him to hit a maximum in the last match. A forgettable series for Pandya.
Rishabh Pant
One for the future, Rishabh Pant made his debut in the decider in Bengaluru. He was unbeaten on 5 of three deliveries and in the field, he took an important catch to dismiss Eoin Morgan, who was threatening to take the match away from India. We are not rating Pant as he hardly got a chance to do much on the field and as a batsman.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 9: Verdict: Excellent
India's player of the series, Yuzvendra Chahal was the stand out performer with the ball in this series. Playing at his IPL home ground in the decider, Chahal produced one of the finest T20 spells, picking up 6 wickets to plot England's dramatic collapse. His figures of 6/25 are the third best by any bowler in T20 internationals.
Chahal was equally impressive in the first T20, as he picked up two wickets in the same over to give India a whiff of a comeback.
Amit Mishra: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
The leg-spinner is India's best bowler in T20 cricket and it is time he got his due. Mishra showed his guile and class in Nagpur and Bengaluru, bowling tight spells of 1/25 and 1/23 respectively to tilt the balance in India's favour in both the matches. It is the pressure created by Mishra, which allowed the like of Bumrah and Chahal to pick up wickets galore.
Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
Bumrah had the worst start to the series as he was taken for 20 by the English openers in his first over, but the paceman came back well from that jolt to fashion India's comeback in the series. Tasked with bowling the last over in the second T20I with England needing just eight runs to seal the series, Bumrah bowled the over o his career, picking up the wickets of Joe Root and Jos Buttler and taking India home.
He came back in the decider to pick up three wickets to put finishing touches to England's dramatic collapse.
Ashish Nehra: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
The veteran paceman's primary job is to take wickets in the powerplay and 'Nehraji' did just that in the all important second game as he removed Sam Billings and Jason Roy to put India on the road to victory. Nehra went for plenty in both the first and third T20 but that is quite possible in this format and in the sub-continent where the pitches are as good as cement.
Parvez Rasool: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Parvez Rasool played the first match of the series before being benched. He came on to bowl at a difficult time and showed good skills as a bowler. But for Rasool to excel in international cricket, he needs to sharpen his off-spinners and stop bowling the long hops that he bowls from time to time, which makes him look more like a part-timer than a full-time bowler.