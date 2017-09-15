Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Team India Trainer Basu Under 'Conflict of Interest' Scanner

PTI | Updated: September 15, 2017, 8:00 PM IST
Team India Trainer Basu Under 'Conflict of Interest' Scanner

Virat Kohli with Shankar Basu

New Delhi: Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu's role in the appointment of his protege Soham Desai as one of the new trainers at the National Cricket Academy has come under the scanner with allegations of 'conflict of interest' against the former.

There were allegations that Desai was earlier associated with Basu's commercial venture. In fact, during a sub-committee meeting of the NCA in the capital On Friday, some of the members asked uncomfortable questions to GM (Game Development) MV Sridhar about the process of Desai's appointment as he has been associated with Basu's personal fitness centre 'Primal Patterns'.

Desai, who has earlier worked with Gujarat Ranji team, recently passed an NCA trainers' examination, the question paper for which was apparently set by Basu. There are questions being raised as to whether Desai's appointment falls in the 'Conflict of Interest' category or not.

Also, there are questions being asked about Desai's apparent inexperience as he has hardly worked extensively with any of the first-class teams in recent years. There are some of the NCA accredited trainers, who have been associated with first-class teams for a number of years but have not been considered for plum NCA postings.

Being an NCA trainer means that he is eligible to go on overseas tours like India A, India U-19, Indian women's team. There are Nishanto Bordoloi (Delhi), Rohit Wagh (UP), Pratik Kadam (Mumbai), Rakesh Goel (Baroda) and Sanjib Das (Bengal), all of whom have worked for considerable amount of time with first-class teams.
IndiancaShankar Basu
First Published: September 15, 2017, 7:53 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking