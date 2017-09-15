Team India Trainer Basu Under 'Conflict of Interest' Scanner

There were allegations that Desai was earlier associated with Basu's commercial venture. In fact, during a sub-committee meeting of the NCA in the capital On Friday, some of the members asked uncomfortable questions to GM (Game Development) MV Sridhar about the process of Desai's appointment as he has been associated with Basu's personal fitness centre 'Primal Patterns'.
Desai, who has earlier worked with Gujarat Ranji team, recently passed an NCA trainers' examination, the question paper for which was apparently set by Basu. There are questions being raised as to whether Desai's appointment falls in the 'Conflict of Interest' category or not.
Also, there are questions being asked about Desai's apparent inexperience as he has hardly worked extensively with any of the first-class teams in recent years. There are some of the NCA accredited trainers, who have been associated with first-class teams for a number of years but have not been considered for plum NCA postings.
Being an NCA trainer means that he is eligible to go on overseas tours like India A, India U-19, Indian women's team. There are Nishanto Bordoloi (Delhi), Rohit Wagh (UP), Pratik Kadam (Mumbai), Rakesh Goel (Baroda) and Sanjib Das (Bengal), all of whom have worked for considerable amount of time with first-class teams.
First Published: September 15, 2017, 7:53 PM IST