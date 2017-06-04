Teams Arrive; Fans Get in Mood for India-Pakistan Tie

Virat Kohli celebrates with Mohammed Shami. (Getty Images)

India and Pakistan arrived at the stadium, as both teams prepare to battle it out in the mother of all clashes.

Both the teams were greeted by a sea of fans, who reserved their loudest cheer for captain Virat Kohli.

🎥🇵🇰 Pakistan arrive at @edgbaston for today's #CT17 game against India!

Here are India! 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #CT17

The fans too have started building the atmosphere ahead of the big clash, with the Bharat Army in full swing outside the stadium.

It will indeed be a mouth-watering clash when the two rivals clash today, first time since last year's T20 World Cup.

While India goes into the match with an upper hand, it will be fool hardy to take the result for granted. Pakistan always plays well in ICC tournaments, and have the team which is capable of springing a surprise.

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had said that he was all excited and looking forward to this season's first India-Pakistan clash, as the arch rivals are set to lock horns at Edgbaston.

Unlike the ICC World Cup and the WT20, where Pakistan is yet to register a victory over India, the green brigade has two triumphs against the 'Men in Blue' in the Champions Trophy.

