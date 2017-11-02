Thank You Nehraji, Says India After Pacer Bids Adieu

The veteran bowler who finished his final match without a wicket to his name, bowled a tight four overs where he conceded only 29 runs as India restricted the Kiwis to less 150 and won the match by 53 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
The left arm bowler from the national capital made his debut all the way back in 1999 in Test cricket against Sri Lanka, and played his last game in the longest format in 2004 against Pakistan.
Nehra who is best remembered for his 6 wicket haul in the 2003 ICC World Cup against England in Durban wore the India cap with pride for 18 years, and finished his ODI career with a 157 wickets to his name.
As he bid farewell to the gentleman’s game by bowling the final over the game from the Ashish Nehra End at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Indian cricket fans and took to social media to express their gratitude and show off their affection for the man who never gave up.
