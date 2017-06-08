That Rare Occasion When Shikhar Dhawan Makes Batting Look Beautiful

Dhawan after reaching his hundred (Getty Images)

London: From the moment he stepped on to the field, Shikhar Dhawan looked to be in a happy zone. Even the southpaw would agree that he is not the most elegant batsman on view when in the middle.

The number of leading edges, miss timed strokes are always pretty high even on days he ends up with a three figure mark. But that was not the case on Thursday at the Oval against Sri Lanka.

He scored his first boundary on the eighth ball of the innings, a cut shot through point for some easy runs. The first sign of him being in the zone came on the last delivery of the fifth over. Malinga had flummoxed him with two full deliveries in the over but when the slinger overpitched and also gave room, Dhawan hit a dlectable cover drive. As crisp and crunchy as it gets and that was that.

Dhawan is the perfect example of a 'rhythm batsman', who when on song can make batting look pretty sweet. But that avatar of his comes out only once in a while. The rugged toughness which oozes out from his Delhi accent and tattoed arms is also an inextricable part of his batsmanship, which helps him get runs even on days when he isn't timing the ball well.

The signs were pretty clear from the practice session itself. As Dhawan took throwdowns from Indian captain Virat Kohli, looking to perfect his shots outside the offstump.

And the results were seen on the pitch on Thursday. Dhawan reached his fifty with another crisp drive through the extra-cover region off the bowling of Malinga and once again the sound of the bat hitting the leather was sweet.

A sudden upping of the gear by Rohit Sharma in the middle meant Dhawan, the intial aggressor, had gone quiet. But he came into his own after the quick wickets of Rohit and Kohli.

He brought up his century with perhaps the best shot he hit all day. A cut shot played late to avoid the backward point fielder, with the wrists generating enough spin on the ball to go wide off the chasing thirdman fielder.

He topped it up with pick up shot off Numwan Pradeep that landed in the stands very close to the media enclosure.

Dhawan departed for 125 eventually, but by then the platform for the final fillip had already been set up.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 6:41 PM IST