The Ashes 2017: Cricket Australia Sets the Tone With Intense Promotional Video

This will be the 70th time the two teams will face each other in a Test series and the stakes are pretty high. Cricket Australia has come up with the perfect promotional video for the series, pitting Australian captain Steven Smith against England paceman Stuart Broad. While Smith has been a flesh in England's thorn forever, Broad has produced several match winning spells against the arch rivals over the years and has been a controversial figure ever since his decision to not walk away despite getting a big edge which was not spotted by the umpire in the 2013 series, which England won 3-0.
The video shows both men taking a long walk through the Australian and English countryside, respectively, to finally reach the pitch where Smith gets ready for Broad to deliver.
The series in itself was under cloud for a long time because of the bitter pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the players' union, but now all that is history and both sides are taking the best steps to prepare for a big showdown.
England have held the upper hand in recent years, having won four of the last five series. But it is Australia who hold the overall edge, thanks mainly to a great run of eight straight series wins between 1989 and 2002-03.
The Ashes this year will also be special as both Steve Smith and Joe Root will be captaining their respective sides in this high profile series for the very first time. While it is early days for Root in his captaincy career, the series is going to be an acid test for Smith, who has seen the team lose key series away from home under his captaincy.
First Published: August 23, 2017, 3:41 PM IST