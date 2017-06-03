The Coach & Captain Relation is Very Important: Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur

Image Credit: Getty Images.

Birmingham: With the tussle between India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble hogging the limelight before the crucial India-Pakistan tie in Edgbaston on Sunday, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has hinted that the issue could be detrimental to India’s chances of successfully defending the title this time round.

Mind games are an integral part of modern-day cricket and speaking on the eve of the match, Arthur said that it is crucial that the captain and coach share a good relation as that helps in keeping the team together.

“I don't know what their problems are but I have always believed that the coach and captain relationship is very important,” Arthur said.

The Indian cricket team is sweating it out in the nets ahead of their blockbuster tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, but the fact that all is not well in the camp could derail team India's entire campaign in England.

The senior players are reportedly unhappy with Kumble's hard taskmaster style and this could become one of the main reasons for him not continuing after his tenure ends on June 18.

Kumble has had a very successful one-year tenure as the coach of the Indian team and under his stewardship, Virat Kohli and his troops have won each and every series that they have played so far. However, off the field, things aren't as rosy as it may seem.

Commenting on the plan for Sunday’s game, Pakistan’s bowling attack holds the key against an experienced Indian batting line-up, Arthur said: “Gone are the days of stopping runs. We have to pick wickets and our idea will be to attack the Indian batsmen. Our priority will be to bowl India out.”

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed echoed his coach’s sentiments. “We have seen before that if the Indian top-order collapses, then they struggle. Our left-arm bowlers will have tricks up their sleeves. The pressure will be on India. We are ranked No.8 and can only go up from here. The pressure will be on India,” he said.

Sarfraz went on to add that the idea will be to send back Kohli early. “He is their main batsman and the idea is to get rid of him at the earliest. Our pacers will target him,” he said.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 5:32 PM IST