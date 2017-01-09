The Reason Why Yuvraj Singh Feels MS Dhoni's Decision is Good for Virat Kohli

Photo credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: While Yuvraj Singh will be making a comeback to the national set-up in the ODI and T20I series against England, Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team for the first time since Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as limited overs skipper last Wednesday.
Yuvraj lauded Dhoni and said that it was a good decision, keeping in mind the preparation that needs to be taken for the 2019 World Cup in England.
“I think he took a very good decision in stepping down (as captain). I’m sure he saw that it’s time for the next guy to take over and build the team for the 2019 World Cup and he must have seen that in Virat (Kohli),” Yuvraj told bcci.tv.
Yuvraj was quick to reiterate that even as the team moves ahead, there is no denying the fact that Dhoni was undoubtedly one of the best captains in world cricket.
“We have won the T20 World Cup, the ICC World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy and were also the number one Test team under him. I’m not sure how many captains have that,” Yuvraj said.
At 35, Yuvraj isn’t getting any younger. So, while players are known to work on their game when dropped from the team, Yuvraj reveals that he also worked equally hard on his fitness in the time away from the national team.
“I need to be very careful with everything I do. The science of fitness has advanced and that is how we are learning. If you see the boys in the Indian team, everybody is training pretty hard and physically fit. Being physically fit is an important part of improving mental strength,” he said.
In fact, skipper Kohli has time and again made it clear that maintaining top-level fitness is an important criteria as the team looks to become world-beaters across all three formats.