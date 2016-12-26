The Year Virat Kohli Transcended his Awe-Inspiring Stats

Virat Kohli. (Image credit: AFP)
India's irrepressible captain Virat Kohli buried his rivals under a rubble of records in 2016 but the true emergence of his persona both as a batsman and as a captain could be the more enduring story of the year.
There are just too many statistics to be dismissed as lies; the numbers are protected from doubt by their sheer number. This was, in the manner of fine wines, a Great Year; one in which Kohli emerged top of the batting averages in all forms of the game, from the pristine (Tests) to the pajama (one-days) to the pantomime (T20).
It was once said that great batsmen do well in all forms of the sport. This cliché was quietly buried when T20 came on the scene. The game’s snobs (and there are many of us) almost wanted great batsmen to fail at the lowest form of the sport, some sort of vaccination against its crudities affecting their technique in the games that mattered. Better still if they never played it.
Ditto for Tests, where he scored no fewer than four centuries, three of them defining double-hundreds. And one-day internationals, where he averaged 92, the highest among the major batsmen and 30 runs clear of the main pretender to his throne, Joe Root.
The stats, though jaw-dropping, tell only a part of the story. Two factors magnify the value of the Test numbers substantially: The runs were made when Kohli was leading the side, and the runs were made when India was winning. In other words, Kohli the batsman fashioned victories for Kohli the captain. It’s also known as Leading from the Front.
THE BATSMAN, DEFINED
Kohli in full flow is like an Indian river in flood; a force of nature that nothing can stop. Through the year, opposing sides retreated to dry ground and watched as he ran his course. He evoked admiration, awe and not a little fear.
For the first time since Viv Richards retired a quarter of a century ago was dominance such a given when a batsman walked in. With Kohli, you could be sure he would score quickly with proper cricketing shots, put bowlers in their place, seize the initiative and finish the job by winning games.
Richards used to do this as a matter of course in the 1980s; add to all that the swagger, the nonchalant chewing of gum and the menacing shoulders of a boxer, and you understand why bowlers wished they were elsewhere when the West Indian walked out to bat.
Kohli may fall a little short on the peripherals (no swagger, no gum, less physical threat) and is, indeed 3 cm shorter than Richards, but his tattooed arms and in-your-face aggression do something to compensate.
And then there is the pristine strokeplay; difficult to tell yet, but he appears more of a percentage player – the sort who will not let an opportunity go – than Richards. A sort of Tendulkar meets Great Antiguan.
This, then, was the year that Kohli graduated from a supremely talented and hyper-aggressive tyro to a young man on the threshold of all-time greatness. The captaincy catalysed that chemical reaction, and unlike a real-life catalyst, came away enhanced from the whole process itself.
CAPTAINCY AS REFLECTION
Look back over the past decades, and you realise how neatly India’s captains mirrored the national character. If you think about it, it’s not that much of a surprise. The men who held India’s second-most important job were typically in their late 20s or early 30s, three or four decades younger than their Prime Ministers. It’s the leaders among the youth, not the political leadership, that tend to reflect their country’s character best.
Kapil Dev and Gavaskar were as different as chalk and cheese but were both excellent individual performers in teams made up of lesser men; they captained at a time when the national mindset was generally one of sullen backwardness. There was also a clear sense of state and zone as a young nation struggled to assert its composite identity.
Among the others, Sourav Ganguly moulded the team into a bunch of fighters. But big heart was coupled with thin skin. Remember (with pleasure as many of us who belong to his generation do) the barechested jersey-waving at Lord's, cocking a snook at the so-called (colonial) Mecca of the sport?
Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid personified quiet confidence, but more than that a hatred of losing. This was steel, tempered with a knowledge of the inadequacies of their teams, reflecting an India that had made rapid strides in the decade and a half since liberalisation began, and was (just) starting to truly believe.
Virat Kohli started by being all about in-your-face aggro. Rewind to Adelaide two years ago to the month – his first Test as captain. A century in the first innings. Then a century again in the second as India went after an improbable 364 on the final day. Brilliant batting and viewing, but there was a degree of compulsiveness to the chase; India were sucked into it like road-raging drivers on the NH8 are drawn to a brawl. The young captain appeared to lack the nous to call off the chase when he got out, and ended up watching his team lose a crucial first Test.
An element of control has clearly crept in, a welcome guest at the feast of emotions that a Kohli innings and a Kohli captaincy represented. So 2016 was the year that Kohli graduated to controlled aggression; this graduation, hopefully, anticipates a change in India’s character beyond the current hourly outrage and flimsy nationalism. In a sense, Kohli has grown faster than the nation this year, and is somewhat ahead of his time.
And while we’re on to grand parallels, what about a couple between the holders of the nation’s top two jobs? Having fought his way to the top, Narendra Modi, too, may be morphing into a more statesman-like figure as he ages in office. And Kohli seems to evoke a degree of Modiesque hero-worship among his colleagues, if the beard count in the Indian team is anything to go by.
Back to the cricket. There’s no doubt that 2016 was Kohli’s year, even if the incredible Steven Smith explodes in the Boxing Day test as the Indian takes a break. But while Anderson was probably just being churlish when he questioned Kohli’s credentials in alien conditions like England, it’s a point worth taking on board. All doubts about greatness will be set at rest if he can master the swing and seam that have blighted Indian performances at the (former) headquarters of the game. Encouragingly, news reports suggest that Kohli is looking for a county stint ahead of any Indian tour to those parts, evidence that the man plans to get even instead of getting riled, a response that is of a piece with his recent transformation.
There are other potentially great players around – Root, Smith and the Kiwi, Kane Williamson. But no one, yet, is as close to the complete package as the young man who, as an 18-year-old, went out to bat for Delhi hours after his father died. Of such stuff are legends made, and one is very much in the making.