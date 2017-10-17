Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Throwback to When Afridi Smashed Gilchrist Around the Park

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 17, 2017, 3:47 PM IST
Shahid Afridi and Adam Gilchrist. AFP PHOTO/William WEST / AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST

Adam Gilchrist might not be known for his bowling skills, but the former Australian wicket-keeper surprised everyone when he got the better off Harbhajan Singh during an IPL match.

In another throwback video, posted by a Pakistani fan, Gilchrist can been seen bowling at Shahid Afridi in a double wicket tournament.

However, this time the results are not exactly what the Australian wanted, as Afridi smashes Gilchrist for two huge sixes.




Gilchrist re-tweeted the video, saying "Where's the respect @SAfridiOfficial ??? 😂😂😂 Lucky I hadn't developed my doosra by then!! @damienmartyn your thoughts please."




Former Australian batsman and Gilchrist's teammate Damien Martyn pulled his leg, saying "I thought it was an amazing piece of bowling.. @SAfridiOfficial just got lucky 😩"




Afridi then replied in his own style, saying "Sorry...but I was just doing what I do, guys! 😉😀 @gilly381"




