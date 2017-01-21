Tom Blundell in New Zealand ODI Squad to Play Australia

Photo Credit: Getty Images
Christchurch: Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell is the sole newcomer in the 14-man New Zealand squad announced on Saturday for the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia which starts next week.
However his inclusion in the playing XI was not guaranteed with New Zealand weighing up the option of using regular opener Tom Latham as the gloveman.
Blundell’s only previous international experience was when he was rushed into the New Zealand side for the final Twenty20 match against Bangladesh two weeks ago when regular wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi was injured.
Ross Taylor returns to the side after missing the limited over series against Bangladesh following eye surgery.
Australia currently hold the ODI series trophy after beating New Zealand 3-0 in the series in Australia late last year.
The Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODIs are in Auckland on January 30, Napier on February 2 and Hamilton on February 5.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.