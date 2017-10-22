Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Latham Ton Upstages Kohli's Record Century as Kiwis Outclass India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 22, 2017, 9:39 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22 October, 2017

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Tom Latham

Live Blog

Highlights

21:38(IST)

Match Ends: Nicholls hits a boundary to finish things in style as New Zealand stun India to bring up the highest successful run-chase at the Wankhede. Kiwis beat India by 6 wickets. Virat Kohli's century goes in vain as Latham's unbeaten ton and Taylor's 95 won them the match.

21:33(IST)

OUT: Ross Taylor's magnificent innings comes to an end as he hits the ball straight into the hands of Chahal in the covers. Bhuvi gets his first wicket of the day as Taylor departs for 95. Kiwis need 1 runs off 7 balls.

21:31(IST)

Scores Level: The 200-run partnership comes up between Latham and Taylor as the scores are now level. What a run chase this has been for the Kiwis. A famous win this will be for them.

21:28(IST)

DRS: Burmah has opted for the review after he hit Ross Taylor's pads but the on field umpire says not out. Replays showed that the ball indeed was hitting the wickets but it had pitched outside the line and umpire's call stays. Ross Taylor batting on 95 now. Kiwis need 2 off 12.

21:22(IST)

100: What an impressive innings from Tom Latham as he raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after slamming his century. The Kiwis were under pressure and he alongwith Taylor have completely changed the game. New Zealand need 6 off 18.

21:19(IST)

Four and Four and SIX: Back to back boundaries for Ross Taylor in the 46th over and New Zealand off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. And then Latham puts the finishing touches to the over by hitting a huge six off the last ball. 

21:15(IST)

Eight runs again came from that Kuldeep over and Kiwis need 30 off 30 now. Latham hit a four off the bowling of Kuldeep and the Kiwis are now doing it in style. Indian bowlers have no answers to it.

21:10(IST)

SIX: What a hit by Latham as he sweeps the ball for a huge six off the bowling of Chahal. 11 runs came from that Chahover as New Zealand are in full control of the match now. Kiwis need 38 off 36 now.

21:03(IST)

Partnership: Latham and Taylor have now taken their partnership past 150. This fourth wicket stand is now the highest in ODIs for this wicket at this venue. Overall there have been only four century stands for the fourth wicket in ODIs at the Wankhede. The previous three came in the same year - 2011.

21:02(IST)

Latham using the reverse sweep to good effect there, outfoxing Kuldeep Yadav. His skills against spin look spot on.

20:56(IST)

India unable to cut down the singles right now. Six singles from that Pandya over. If we though Kohli's knock was extraordinary in the given conditions, Lathan and Taylor have been equally good in these humid conditions. Really good on their part since they have just the opposite weather back home

20:56(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal is now being reintroduced into the attack in the 42 over of the innings. India need wickets as if the Kiwis bat for the whole 50 overs, they will win the match. Chahal has two overs left. In 8 overs, he has given 34 runs.

20:55(IST)

Tom Latham impressed on the last tour of India as well. He is very difficult to dislodge in these conditions, once he gets his eye in. Carried his bat through in the Dharamsala ODI last year. Kiwis now need 63 off 54.

20:54(IST)

Virat Kohli is currently bowling all his frontline pacers after spinners were rendered effect less by Taylor and Latham. Bhuvi, Bumrah and Pandya have all been tried now but India's seach for wickets continues are the Kiwis are in full control of the chase. 

20:51(IST)

Tom Latham and Ross Taylor have now put together the highest 4th wicket partnership in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium, quite an achievement in a pressure cooker chase.

20:50(IST)

Four: Ross Taylor walks down the track and hits the ball over the bowler's head for a boundary. Bhuvi would not have liked that as the ball sails over his head and goes for a boundary. 8 runs came off that Bhuvi over. Kiwis now need 69 off 60.

20:44(IST)

Four and 200: Jasprit Bumrah has bowled his heart out but he is not being rewarded. After missing the outside edge of Latham's bat, he gets creamed for a boundary on the off-side. With that, Kiwis also cross the 200-run mark in the 39th over. 

20:41(IST)

The stadium has gone entirely quiet as things aren't going India's way at all. There have been few missed chances, run-out chances which hasn't gone India's way and Taylor and Latham are making merry out there. 

20:35(IST)

Virat Kohli brought his best bowler Jasprit Bumrah into the attack to break this partnership between the duo. Taylor and Latham are batting really well and India need a piece of magic from their best pacer to make something happen. But the Kiwis take five singles from it to continue their charge. NZ: 190/3 after 37 overs, need 91 off 78.

20:31(IST)

50: Tom Latham now completes his half-century and this is his fourth successive ODI fifty after three in a row in Dublin. New Zealand are slowly and steadily moving towards the India target. India need to break this partnership soon.

20:28(IST)

Partnership: Bhuvi bowls onto the pads of Latham and it touches the hip of the southpaw and goes away for a boundary behind the keeper. With that the 100-run partnership comes up between these two now.

20:27(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been reintroduced into the attack as Virat Kohli looks to break this partnership. New Zealand are doing it easily now as they are keeping the scoreboard ticking by rotating strike at will.

20:26(IST)

Chance: A blip in concentration by Taylor and the ball takes an edge of his bat and flies on the off-side. But the ball lands ahead of the point fielder and Taylor survives. NZ: 177/3 in 35 overs, need 104 from 90 to win.

20:24(IST)

India haven't been able to break this partnership as Taylor and Latham are keeping the scoreboard ticking. The one thing that hasn't worked for India is that the spinners havenn't been able to pick wickets at regular intervals. The spin twins of Chahal and Kuldeep have picked just one wicket amongst them so far.

20:18(IST)

50: Ross Taylor has slammed a very well made half century off 58 balls and it is because of his innings that New Zealand are in with a chance of winning the match. He has been ably supported by Tom Latham as well who is also approaching his fifty.

20:10(IST)

Four: Fine leg was in and Taylor made full use of it. Pandya bowls onto the pads on Taylor and the right hander just flicks it for a boundary. Dhoni is not happy and he is not mincing his words to Pandya. 

20:05(IST)

Chance: Dhoni almost affects on of the run outs of the year but he misses the stumps and Taylor survives. Taylor defended the ball and went for a quick single but Dhoni was up for it and ran after the ball. He picked the ball threw at the non striker's end in a matter of just one second but the ball missed the target. Taylor was way out of his crease. 150 run up for New Zealand.

20:01(IST)

Four: Sweep shot has been one of Latham's top shots today and he uses the same to perfection this time to hit a boundary off the bowling of Kuldeep. Latham uses his frontfoot to reach the pitch of the ball and swept away for his third boundary of the innings.

20:00(IST)

What these two have done so well is that they have rotated the strike amazingly well. Boundaries are hard to come by at the moment and so both Taylor and Latham are relying more on singles and doubles.

19:57(IST)

Four: After putting on a partnership of 50, Taylor and Latham are taking the attack to Indian bowlers. This time, Taylor comes dancing down the track and hits Pandya for a boundary over the mid-on fielder. Good batting by the Kiwi star.

19:51(IST)

Partnership: Ross Taylor and Tom Latham bring up their 50-run partnership and they have reached their in 60 balls. This is what the visitors needed after losing their top three in quick succession. New Zealand will want one of them to bat till the end to have any chance of winning the match.

PREVIEW: India and New Zealand national cricket teams lock horns in yet another ODI bilateral series. Hardly challenged in a dominating run this season, India will once again start overwhelming favourites when they take on an inconsistent-but-gritty New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday.
The Indians are on a high after comprehensively thrashing world champions Australia earlier this month. And the Black Caps will have to come up with really a special effort to make a mark against the rampaging hosts.
Banking on settled batting and bowling combinations with most of the columns ticked, the hosts appear to be too well-groomed a unit for the comfort of the visitors.
Although India suffered a resounding loss to South Africa on a belter of a track at this very venue three seasons ago, they went on to win three series on the trot in their backyard and are now a force to reckon with in the upcoming series.
In fact, since surrendering to Australia back in 2009-10, India have lost only to Pakistan (2012) and South Africa in 16 bilateral rubbers, a clear indication of how dominant they have been in familiar conditions.
Considering that the 4-1 result over Australia was achieved without skipper Virat Kohli being in top form and despite the absence of prolific opener Shikhar Dhawan, it was a huge achievement.
Vice-captain Rohit Sharma scored 296 runs, including a century and two fifties at an average just below 60. The ever-dependable Ajinkya Rahane hit 244 runs that included four half-centuries, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya amassed 222 runs. Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a subdued time with the bat against Australia.
If they continue to fire with the same intensity, it would be difficult for New Zealand to contain the home team on a Wankhede track, which is expected to provide the ideal pace and bounce for the batsmen to go for the shots.
With a new-look spin attack with Chinaman Kuldeep Singh and orthodox leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, along with the left-arm orthodox Axar Patel as the back-up, India's slow bowling too sports a supremely challenging look.
Among the pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to trouble the Kiwis in the opening as well as at death overs.
However, New Zealanders will bank on their senior-most batsman and former captain Ross Taylor, who scored a cracking century at the Brabourne Stadium against the Indian Board President's XI in their second practice game.
The form of Taylor, opener Martin Guptill and captain Kane Williamson are going to be crucial in the Kiwis trying to match the Indian batting might.
Tom Latham, who also warmed up with a ton in the second practice game along with Taylor, offers some big-hitting option in the middle. But overall, the visitors' batting pales in comparison to the home team's, especially in sub-continental conditions.
The experienced pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee will have to take up the responsibility of getting quick wickets at the top. The spinners in left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner and leggie Ish Sodhi may have a tough time against the Indian batsmen in the middle overs.
This will be the second series for India with the new ODI playing conditions after the one against Australia.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.
