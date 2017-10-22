Tom Latham Ton Upstages Virat Kohli's Record Century as Kiwis Outclass India in First ODI

Latham (103*) rought up his fourth ODI century as he raced ahead of Taylor (95) in latter stages of the chase on a Wankhede pitch which wasn't the usual belter of a track that one gets to see at this venue.
Openers Martin Guptill (32) and Colin Munro (28) gave the Kiwis good start while chasing a challenging total of 281 runs, but the Indian bowlers managed to claw back with Bumrah first sending back the big-hitting Munro.
Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was outfoxed by left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav cheaply while Hardik Pandya tilted the balance in favour of the hosts by getting rid of the well set Guptill with a short delivery.
Taylor and Latham came together at 80 for 3 with India trying drive home the advantage but their 200-run stand for the fourth wicket proved to be a clincher in the end.
The Indian bowling attack didn't have a plan B despite the wicket being not so conducive for batting. The best part about the New Zealand run-chase was that they achieved the target without taking undue risks.
They did not try to attack spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (1/64 in 10 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/51 in 10 overs) taking all the singles and doubles on offer with occasional boundary for the taking.
They either used their stretch to play the sweep shot and on occasions waited for the turn to play the late cuts as the 20 overs by the spin twins yielded 125 runs but more improtantly, they only lost one wicket.
Taylor, who has been a regular feature in the IPL over the years faced 100 balls hitting eight boundaries while Latham -- the only successful Kiwi batsman during their last tour, hit eight fours and two sixes in 102 deliveries scoring his fourth ODI hundred.
Earlier, Virat Kohli played another masterclass of an innings in his landmark 200th ODI as he kept the Indian innings together despite wickets falling at regular intervals. The Indian captain slammed his 31st ODI century, which took him ahead of Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries score in the history of one-dayers.
His knock of 121 off 125 deliveries in energy-sapping humid conditions was the cornerstone of India's innings as no other batsman managed to register a score in excess of 40 runs.
Trent Boult was the stand out bowler for the Kiwis as he sent back both the dangerous Indian openers and ended the innings with figures of 4/35 and it was due to his efforts that the Kiwis managed to restrict India to a sub-three hundred total.
(With PTI Inputs)
India vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017Kohlikohli centuryross taylortom lathamvirat kohliWankhede
First Published: October 22, 2017, 10:32 PM IST