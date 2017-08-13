Ton-up Shubhman Gill Guides India Colts to Series Win Over England

Batting first, India colts scored a commanding 327 for 7 in 50 overs riding on Shubhman's 147 off 127 balls, which had 19 boundaries and two sixes. Wicketkeeper Het Patel was the next best contributor with 38 and former colts skipper Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 31.
In reply, England were all-out for 158 in 40.5 overs with pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti taking 3 for 20 while Shubhman wrapped up the tail with figures of 2 for 9.
India won their first two matches by five and eight wickets respectively.
Brief Scores: India U-19 327/7 (Shubhman Gill 147, Het Patel 38); England U-19 158 in 40.5 overs (Tom Banton 59, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/20, Shubhman Gill 2/9).
India U-19 win by 169 runs, lead 5-match series 3-0.
First Published: August 13, 2017, 9:27 AM IST