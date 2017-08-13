Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ton-up Shubhman Gill Guides India Colts to Series Win Over England

PTI | Updated: August 13, 2017, 9:27 AM IST
File image of India under 19 cricketer Shubhman Gill. (Image credit: PTI)

Brighton: Punjab youngster Shubhman Gill's all-round performance enabled India U-19 thrash their England counterparts by 169 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match 'Youth ODI' series.

Batting first, India colts scored a commanding 327 for 7 in 50 overs riding on Shubhman's 147 off 127 balls, which had 19 boundaries and two sixes. Wicketkeeper Het Patel was the next best contributor with 38 and former colts skipper Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 31.

In reply, England were all-out for 158 in 40.5 overs with pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti taking 3 for 20 while Shubhman wrapped up the tail with figures of 2 for 9.

India won their first two matches by five and eight wickets respectively.

Brief Scores: India U-19 327/7 (Shubhman Gill 147, Het Patel 38); England U-19 158 in 40.5 overs (Tom Banton 59, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/20, Shubhman Gill 2/9).

India U-19 win by 169 runs, lead 5-match series 3-0.
India Under 19 Cricket TeamIndia Under-19Shubhman Gill
First Published: August 13, 2017, 9:27 AM IST

