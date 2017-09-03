India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Ton-up Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Star as India Whitewash Sri Lanka

With this win, the Men in Blue whitewashed the hosts 5-0 in the series and this is the second time India have blanked the Islanders in this fashion in the history of the ODIs. Bhuvi was named the man of the match for his best ODI figures in this match, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named man of the series for picking up 15 wickets in the series.
Chasing a modest target of 239, India didn't have the best of starts as Lasith Malinga removed Ajinkya Rahane for just 5 runs. Soon, Rohit Sharma too followed suit as he was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando for 16.
The visitors were in a spot of bother at 29/2, but Manish Pandey joined Kohli in the middle and they steadied the ship for India. The duo put on a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket to put the visitors in command of the chase.
But Pandey lost his concentration while he was batting on 36 and he gave his wicket to Pushpakumara. But that brought Kedar Jadhav onto the crease and he along with Kohli made the chase look very easy. Kedar Jadhav slammed his second ODI fifty as Kohli was cruising towards his well-deserved century.
Kohli went on to notch up his 30th century which helped him equal former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting's record of most tons scored in ODIs. Kohli is now just behind the Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in this elite list.
The 109-run stand between Kohli and Jadhav was finally ended by Hasaranga who got the wicket of latter for 63. However, it was bit too late as India romped home to win in style.
Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed a career-best 5/42 effecting yet another batting collapse as India skittled out Sri Lanka for 238. Sri Lankan batting once again promised a lot but delivered too little losing as many as seven wickets for 53 runs after they were cruising along at 185 for 3.
A 122-run partnership for the 4th wicket between Lahiru Thirimanne (67) and Angelo Mathews (55) enabled Sri Lanka to reach a position of safety before Bhuvneshwar led the charge with his maiden five-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah (2/45), Kuldeep Yadav (1/40) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/36) were the other wicket-takers.
Upul Tharanga (48) opened the innings with Niroshan Dickwella (2) then, and the latter was dismissed in the third over offering a simple return catch to Bhuvneshwar.
Shardul Thakur (0-48 in 6 overs) was completely off colour on the day though, and he was taken for runs by Tharanga, who hit successive boundaries off him, with the 50 came up off 47 balls.
He added 26 runs with Dilshan Munaweera (4) who was dropped to No 3, but then the hosts were jolted in the space of three overs.
Virat Kohli took a brilliant catch at mid-off going backwards to dismiss Munaweera off Bhuvneshwar in the seventh over. Bumrah then had Tharanga was caught behind in the 10th over.
It was a familiar story for Sri Lanka as the scoreboard read 64/3 after the first powerplay. Thirimanne and Mathews though defied the Indian bowling for 29.3 overs as they put on the hosts highest stand throughout this five-match series.
Their 50-partnership came off 65 balls as Lanka crossed 100 in the 18th over.
Thirimanne reached his 35th ODI half-century off 83 balls and it was his second fifty of the series. Mathews too scored his second fifty of this series, and in consecutive matches, reaching his 35th ODI half-century off 79 balls.
Their 100-partnership came off 122 balls as they looked to have provided a cushion for the lower-order to attack the Indian bowling.
It came to nought though as the duo were dismissed in quick succession. First, Kumar bowled Thirimanne in the 39th over, and then in the 42nd over, Mathews attacked Kuldeep Yadav (1-40) only
to lob the ball back to MS Dhoni after mishitting it.
An over later, Wanidu Hasaranga (9) was run out. Dhoni was in business again when he stumped Akila Dananjaya (4) in the 43rd over off Yuzvendra Chahal (1-36). In doing so he became the first wicket keeper to notch up 100 stumpings in ODI cricket, moving one ahead of Kumar Sangakkara who has 99 stumpings.
Wickets came in a flurry then, as Bhuvneshwar returned to complete his five-wicket haul. He accounted for Milinda Siriwardana (18) and Lasith Malinga (2). Meanwhile Malinda Pushpakumara (8) was bowled by Bumrah as Lanka were once again restricted to an under-par score.
They hosts failed to cross 250 even once during this five-match series, even as Bumrah with 15 wickets in this contest earned the record for most wickets in a bilateral series with five ODIs. He overtook Australian Clint McKays 14 wickets versus Pakistan in 2010.
First Published: September 3, 2017, 10:59 PM IST