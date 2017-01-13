Top 10 India vs England ODIs Since the Turn Of the Century

Over the years India and England have played 93 one-day internationals against each other, with the Indians enjoying a superior record with fifty victories as opposed to thirty-eight wins for England.
The two teams have been involved in some mouthwatering contests since the turn of the century. CricketNext looks back at ten contests which have defined the rivalry in the new century.
1) England in India - 6th ODI, Mumbai, February 2002 - WHEN FLINTOFF SILENCED THE WANKHEDE
India was leading the keenly fought ODI series 3-2 as both teams arrived at the Wankhede Stadium for the last match. Ganguly's men had ensured they would not lose the series but had to win at Mumbai to seal the deal. England batted first on winning the toss and were guided by opener Marcus Trescothick's studied knock of 95 at the the top of the order. Andrew Flintoff provided the late fillip to push the score above 250.
Andrew Flintoff celebrates with the England team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Getty Images)
2) Natwest Trophy Final - Lord's, London, July 2002 - YUVRAJ, KAIF WIN THE DAY, GANGULY DARES CRICKETING ORDER
Revenge was on the cards when India visited England later in the summer. Ganguly's young side was the team of the Natwest Trophy as they strode into the final with impressive victories. England captain Nasser Hussain was under pressure, but had a chance to hit back at his critics in the final.
England won the toss and batted first again. Trescothick, who was one of the finest openers in the game then, produced another gem and took his captain along with him. The duo of Trescothick (109) and Nasser Hussain (115) put on 185 runs for the second wicket to all but bat India out of the match. Flintoff chipped in again with a quickfire 40 as England posted a mammoth 325.
Sourav Ganguly poses with the Natwest Trophy after India's win over England inthe final at the Lord's Cricket Ground (Getty Images)
3) ICC World Cup - Group Match, Durban, March 2003 - NEHRA SWINGS INDIA TO VICTORY
India were cruising in their World Cup campaign after the initial hiccup against Australia and the match against England was crucial for both teams. Sachin Tendulkar was batting like a dream and he laid the platform with a strokeful half-century. Important contributions from Rahul Dravid (62) and Yuvraj Singh (42) took India to a fighting total of 250.
Ashish Nehra picked up 6 wickets to fashion India's win at Durban (Getty Images)
Javagal Srinath and ZaheerKhan bowled a tight line at top and the real surprise package ws Ashish Nehra. The left-arm paceman blew England away with his pace and swing to pick up 6 wickets. His effort helped India bundle England out for just 168 to register an emphatic victory.
4) England in India - 1st ODI, Delhi, March 2006 - BHAJJI MAGIC AT KOTLA
India blanked England 5-1 in the ODI series in 2006 and the demolition started in the 1st ODI. English medium pacer Kabir Ali's (4/45) swinging deliveries were too much for the Indian top order, as he along with the impressive James Anderson wreaked havoc to skittle the hosts for 203.
Irfan Pathan's (3/21) early strikes gave the hosts a glimmer of hope but the duo of Kevin Pietersen (46) and Andrew Flintoff (41) were looking to take the match away from India. Enter Harbhajan Singh and the match changed completely. The off spinner picked up a five-wicket haul to bundle out the vistors for just 164 to complete India's comeback triumph.
5) India in England, 7th ODI, Lord's, London, September 2007 - KP, COLLINGWOOD CLINCH SERIES FOR THREE LIONS
It was yet another keenly fought one-day series that saw both sides win three matches apiece to ensure the last ODI at the Lord's would become the decider. But India's efforts of clinching another series win in England faded, when Andrew Flintoff and Dimitri Mascarenhas picked up three wickets each to skittle the Indians out for 187. RP Singh removed both English openers for nought but Kevin Pietersen (71) and Paul Collingwood (64) put together an unbeaten stand of 114 runs to take England to series win.
6) England in India - 1st ODI, Rajkot, November 2008 - YUVRAJ BLITZ FLOORS ENGLAND
England in response were bowled out for 229 only. It was the beginning of an annihilation as India blanked the visitors 5-0 to complete a whitewash.
7) ICC World Cup - Group Match, Bangalore, February 2011 - A TIE TO REMEMBER
Sachin Tendulkar's 98th international century lifted India against England in a group match of the 2011 ICC World Cup on a placid Chinnaswamy track. But the initial advantage was lost as the hosts failed to finish on a high and ended with 338 on the board. A big total, but not one that would have assured victory.
England were led from the front by their captain Andrew Strauss as he held one end up to put on a majestic 158. Strauss and Ian Bell (69) were taking England to a memorable win when Zaheer Khan halted their progress with one of the finest spells with an old ball by an Indian paceman. The left-arm paceman removed the dangerous duo and then scalped Collingwood to leave the English chase in a disarray. 29 runs were needed in the last 2 overs and India were on top. But Dhoni's decision to go in with leg-spinner Piyush Chawla backfired as Graeme Swann hit him for two maximums to ensure England needed 14 off the last over.
Andrew Staruss' massive century helped England tie the match at Bangalore (Getty Images)
Little known Ajmal Shahzad hit a six of Munaf Patel's third delivery to all but seal it for England. But the lanky paceman kept his cool to ensure India would escape with a tie.
8) England in India - 1st ODI, Rajkot, January 2013 - OF PATEL'S ASSUALT & TREDWELL'S GUILE
England made the best possible start to the ODI series at Rajkot as they put on 325 on the board. Openers Alastair Cook (75) and Ian Bell (85) laid the platform, while Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan chipped in with useful 40s to take England to a position from where they could launch an attack. And it came from Samit Patel, who hit 44 of just 28 balls.
The Indian batsmen responded well with as many as three of them getting past the half century mark. But James Tredwell ensured none of them could stay on till the end. His four wickets halted India's march as the hosts ended up 9 runs short of England's score.
9) ICC Champions Trophy - Final, Lord's, London, June 2013 - ALL-ROUNDER JADEJA & ISHANT STEAL THE LIMELIGHT
Exactly 30 years since India beat England in the 1983 World Cup semi-final, the two teams contested the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. Reigning world champions India were the favourites but a rain curtailed 20 overs match meant it was anyone's game. India batted first and could muster only 129 runs in their 20 overs in difficult batting conditions, with Virat Kohli leading the way with a knock of 43.
The Indian team celebrates after winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy (Getty Images)
10) India in England - 2nd ODI, Cardiff, August 2014 - RAINA COMES TO THE PARTY
After yet another forgetful Test series inEngland, India needed a boost in the ODI series and it came from Suresh Raina, who had joined the team for the limited overs leg of the tour. Raina produced a fine display of attacking batting to dismantle the English pacemen, who had held sway over their opponents with their swing bowling. Raina smashed a century in just 75 deliveries to take India to 304, which was a winning total, given the conditions.
The bowlers responded by bowling England out for just 161 to lay the foundations of an emphatic series win.