Top 5 Test Batting Performances of 2016

Image credit: Getty Images.
A look at this year's scintillating batting performances in Tests.
Player - Karun Nair
Runs - 303*
Team - India
Opposition - England
Ground - Chennai
Match Date - 16 Dec 2016
Karun Nair celebrates after scoring his maiden triple ton. (AFP Photo)
Playing only his third Test, Nair became only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century. And more impressive was the fact that he joined Gary Sobers and Bob Simpson to become only the third player in the history of Test cricket to turn his maiden Test century into a triple. He paced the innings beautifully on a wicket that wasn’t ideal for batting. While he hit the first 100 runs in typical textbook style, the next 100 was more reminiscent of a batsman playing ODI cricket. And the last 100 runs saw Nair unleash an array of shots, including the reverse sweep, to show that he can represent the country across all formats. The knock played an important role in helping India win the match by an innings and 75 runs.
Player - Younis Khan
Runs - 218
Team - Pakistan
Opposition - England
Ground - The Oval
Match Date - 11 August 2016
Younis Khan celebrates after scoring century. (Getty Images)
Scoring double hundreds has been Younis Khan’s forte in his illustrious career. But what makes this knock stand out is the series of scores he registered going into the 4th Test of the series. He had scores of 25, 33, 28, 1, 4 and 13. There was no doubt that it would have been his last international series had he failed in this match. But just like across the years, he stood up and delivered when the writing was on the wall. His knock not only helped prolong his international career, but also helped Pakistan draw the series 2-2 in England. Not to forget that England’s bowling line-up consisted of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Steve Finn and Chris Woakes – undoubtedly the best in recent times, especially on English conditions.
Player - Azhar Ali
Runs - 302*
Team - Pakistan
Opposition - West Indies
Ground - Dubai (DSC)
Match Date - 13 October 2016
Azhar Ali exults after scoring his century. (Getty Images)
The West Indies might no longer have a bunch of deadly fast bowlers, and the wicket in Dubai can be a batting paradise, but even then a triple century is always special. Add to that the fact that the pink ball and conditions in the evening are always titled slightly in favour of bowlers in a day-night Test match. It was indeed a special innings from Pakistan’s ODI captain, who has had to fight a hard battle with critics, who have on and off questioned his ability to play the short ball against quality pace bowlers. In the end, Pakistan won the match by 56 runs and he was rightly adjudged Man of the Match.
Player - Virat Kohli
Runs - 235
Team - India
Opposition - England
Ground - Mumbai
Match Date - 8 Dec 2016
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century at Wankhede Stadium. (AFP Photo)
If leading by example was a brand, then Virat Kohli would be the automatic choice as the brand ambassador. Three double hundreds in this calendar year as skipper of the Indian team is no mean feat. What makes this knock against England stand out is the fact that England had already scored 400 in the first innings and India needed to bat once and bat big. While the likes of Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara had provided a solid foundation, Kohli deserves praise for stretching India’s lead, which helped the hosts put England under pressure. India ultimately won by an innings and Kohli was duly named Man of the Match.
Player - Adam Voges
Runs - 239
Team - Australia
Opposition - New Zealand
Ground - Wellington
Match Date - 12 Feb 2016
Adam Voges celebrates after scoring his century at Wellington. (AFP Photo)
Batting in Wellington is never easy as the wicket is more often than not tilted in the bowlers’ favour. But Voges picked the perfect platform – Brendon McCullum’s 100th Test match – to hit a double and snatch the limelight away from New Zealand’s talismanic skipper. Batting first, NZ had managed to score just 183 as the Aussies bowlers made hay. But led by Voges’s disciplined double hundred, Australia managed to score 562 in their first essay. And that was enough to help Australia win the opening game of the series. He was deservedly given the Man of the Match award.