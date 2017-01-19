Tribute to 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli: Must Hear Rap Song

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli is in the form of his life and cricket fanatics around the world can’t stop praising him for his match-winning knocks and show of consistency.
Kohli proved his class once again when he guided India home with a sterling century against England in the first ODI in Pune. Chasing a target of 351 was never going to be easy, but Kohli combined beautifully with Kedar Jadhav to help India win.
And the guys at Exhale Sports have come up with a rap song to honour Kohli for his swashbuckling knock in Pune. The song is a combination of popular Bollywood songs and is a tribute to Kohli and his never-say-die attitude on the field.
Exhale Beats: The King Kohli Rap
"Dada, match kaise jeete, yeh toh haara hua ladaai tha, arre, haar kaise jaate, chote pitch pe apna bhai tha!" - The King Kohli Rap, our tribute to Virat Kohli. #INDvENG #ExhaleBeats