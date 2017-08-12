U19 Asia Cup Shifted to Kuala Lumpur from Bengaluru After PCB Objection

Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: August 12, 2017, 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council on Saturday decided to shift the U-19 Asia Cup tournament from Bengaluru to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to send its team to India.

Owing to the prevailing political tension between the two countries, PCB chairman Najam Sethi raised objections and it was unanimously agreed that the colts continental tournament be moved out of India.

According to sources, BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary didn't object to the shifting of venue.

"The matter of shifting the tournament to Malaysia was amicably agreed by all participants in the development and executive committees, since no one wanted it marred by security considerations of any member," Sethi was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

The BCCI had already written to the Indian government, seeking clearance to host the event as it would include a team from Pakistan.

The tournament will feature eight teams, with four - Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - qualifying automatically.
