Vijay Hazare Trophy: Harbhajan Scalps Four as Punjab Beat Haryana

File image of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Skipper Harbhajan Singh led from the front with figures of four for 33 as Punjab beat Haryana by five wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A encounter here on Friday.
This is Punjab's third win in five games which keeps them in hunt for quarter-finals from this group.
Batting first, Haryana could score only 194 as Harbhajan's three wicket burst left them reeling at 127 for 5 from a relatively comfortable 75 for 1.
All his four wickets were LBWs as he extracted good bounce from the Palam strip.
Chaitanya Bishnoi (38) got an off break while Shivam Chauhan (1) was done in by a straighter one. Rahul Dagar failed to read Harbhajan's straighter one.
His final wicket was former India teammate Joginder Sharma (0) caught plumb in front without troubling the scorers. Harbhajan's final figures read 10-1-33-4.
But Gurkeerat kept his cool during the chase and it was a comfortable win in the end.
"It was good to get a four-wicket haul. The tournament has gone well for me so far as I have been economical in four of the five games. Hopefully we can beat Odisha and qualify for the knockouts," Harbhajan said after the match.
Brief Score:
Haryana: 191 all out (Nitin Saini 48, Rahul Tewatia 34; Harbhajan Singh 4/33)
Punjab: 200/5 in 41.4 (Gurkeerat Singh Mann 91 not out)