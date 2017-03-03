Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant's 99 Sets up Delhi Win Over Tripura

File image of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. (BCCI Photo)
Cuttack: Rishabh Pant struck a brilliant 72-ball 99 to help Delhi thrash Tripura by 70 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B one-day match here on Friday.
Put into bat, Delhi plundered 356 for 5 from their allotted 50 overs with Pant hitting nine fours and five sixes in his aggressive innings.
Dhruv Shorey (74 off 81) and Milind Kumar (72 off 48) also made significant contributions to push Delhi past 350 at the Barabati Stadium.
Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Gautam Gambhir (37) had added a 59-run opening stand to set a strong platform for Delhi.
Opener Bishal Ghosh, who struck 59 off 68 balls, was the other main contributor for Tripura.
In the end, Tripura fell 70 runs short after finishing with 286 for 8. Fast bowler Suboth Bhati took three wickets for Delhi.
In another Group B match at DRIEMS Ground, Tangi in Cuttack, Uttar Pradesh beat Maharashtra by 104 runs. The result snapped Maharashtra's unbeaten run in the competition.
Brisk contributions from Eklavya Dwivedi (33 off 27 balls) and Rinku Singh (37 off 15 balls) resulted in Uttar Pradesh hitting 64 runs in the last five overs.
Fifties from Kedar Jadhav (68), Ruturaj Gaikwad (59) and Rahul Tripathi (57) gave Maharashtra hope in their chase, but leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's 5 for 50 closed the game out for Uttar Pradesh.
Karthik struck 15 fours in his 68-ball 88, while Aparajith was more sedate, taking 91 balls to accumulate 74. The pair added 145 runs in 135 balls.
Tamil Nadu raced to their target of 231 with 64 balls remaining. Fast bowler Sandeep Warrier picked up all four wickets to fall.