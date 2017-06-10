Vikram Limaye to Discuss NSE Appointment With Vinod Rai Before Deciding on Future in BCCI COA

Getty Images

New Delhi: The Security and Exchange Board of India might have approved the appointment of Vikram Limaye as the new managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), but it comes with a rider. Limaye needs to quit from his position in the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators. And Limaye is yet to decide on the future course of action.

Speaking to Cricketnext, Limaye has made it clear that he is yet to take a decision on whether he will quit from his position in the COA. The COA has been handed the job of looking into the implementation of the Lodha panel’s proposal in the BCCI by the Supreme Court and Limaye wants to have a discussion with chairman Vinod Rai before taking a call on his future.

“The news came in last evening and I am not in a position to comment on whether I will quit my position in the COA at present. I will speak to chairman Vinod Rai once he is back in the country and only then I can make a decision.

“SEBI has made it clear that I can take up the position as the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India limited only after being relieved from the duty as member of the BCCI COA. So, I need to speak to Rai and then assess the whole situation,” he clarified.

Chitra Ramkrishna's sudden exit has seen NSE elect Limaye for the coveted post. While news has started doing the round that Limaye will approach the Supreme Court when it reopens in July after the summer break, Limaye has made it clear that he is yet to take a call on his future.

"SEBI has approved the appointment of Vikram Limaye as the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India limited, subject interalia to his being relieved from his BCCI (COA) assignment. The appointment will take effect from the date of joining," the exchange said in a press statement.

Even though the NSE board had selected Limaye in February as the new chief and the shareholders had approved his appointment in March, SEBI wasn’t too sure of the decision as they were concerned over his role in the BCCI and whether he would have been able to give his full commitment towards NSE.

Historian Ramachandra Guha has already resigned from the BCCI COA due to his differences with the members on certain issues and if Limaye follows suit due to his appointment as MD and CEO of NSE, it will leave only Rai and former woman cricketer Diana Edulji in the SC-appointed panel.

First Published: June 10, 2017, 11:33 AM IST