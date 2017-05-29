Vinod Kambli Shares Age-old Picture With Sachin Tendulkar

(Image Courtesy: Vinod Kambli/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli were one of those blessed cricketers, who honed their skills together as young kids in school and then showcased their respective talents on the international stage side by side as well.

Recently, Kambli shared an age-old picture of the duo in which Sachin is seen grabbing the neck of the southpaw from behind. Kambli's post read: "@sachin_rt .Dear Master Blaster.I Love You"

It can be said that Kambli was reminded of the times when he shared the dressing room with Sachin through the Master Blater's biopic — Sachin : A Billion Dreams — which released recently.

The duo broke onto the cricket circuit during a school cricket match, where Kambli (349*) and Sachin (326*) put together a world record partnership of 664 runs while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School. This Harris Shield semi-final clash is an integral part of the movie as well.

It will be interesting to see if Sachin takes note of this and replies to Kambli's emotional message.

Sachin's biopic hit the silver screens on the Friday and the movie showcases Sachin's struggle from a young boy from Mumbai to the legend that he became afterwards.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 2:13 PM IST