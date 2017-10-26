Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Shikhar Dhawan's Effort in Series-levelling Win in Pune

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 26, 2017, 10:52 AM IST
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Shikhar Dhawan's Effort in Series-levelling Win in Pune

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Courtesy: Kohli/Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian bowlers have been getting all the plaudits for their sublime show but skipper Virat Kohli also acknowledged the efforts of opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a more than vital role in the hosts' series-levelling win in the second ODI in Pune on Wednesday.

India's pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/45) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) put the disappointment of the first ODI behind them, and produced a good show to restrict the Kiwis to just 230/9 in 50 overs.

Dhawan slammed a fighting knock of 68 and struck good partnerships with Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik to help India recover from early blows and move towards a well-deserved victory. Following the clinical victory, Kohli took to social media to laud the ace India opener and his Twitter post read: "Good win and good knock by Shikhi D. 😎👌 @SDhawan25"




Chasing 231, India did not have the most auspicious of starts as Southee sent Rohit Sharma (7) back to the pavilion with the score reading 22. Even though Kohli (29) did strike a good partnership with Dhawan, the skipper was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme against the run of play in the 14th over.

That is when Karthik joined hands with Dhawan and the two batted India close to the target. While Dhawan was happy to take the timely risks, Karthik happily played second fiddle and ran the ones and twos. While all looked good, Dhawan suddenly looked distracted after reaching his 22nd ODI fifty.

The otherwise calm opener started to look fidgety as he kept coming down the track and started to take unnecessary chances. This finally led to his downfall as Adam Milne sent him back for 68 as the southpaw tried to hit Milne out of the ground and ended up handing an easy catch to Ross Taylor at short cover.

Walking in with the score reading 145/3, Pandya ensured that he took the attack to the bowlers and let Karthik stand ground at one end. And just when it looked like the duo would take India home, Santner stuck against the run of play as this time Pandya swept the spinner to Milne at short fine-leg. With the score reading 204/4, Dhoni walked into the crease and hit a few crisp boundaries as the Pune crowd got their money’s worth.

Related Story

dhawanIndia vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017India vs New Zealand Pune ODIKohliKohli Dhawanshikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: October 26, 2017, 10:47 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking