India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Shikhar Dhawan's Effort in Series-levelling Win in Pune

India's pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/45) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) put the disappointment of the first ODI behind them, and produced a good show to restrict the Kiwis to just 230/9 in 50 overs.
Dhawan slammed a fighting knock of 68 and struck good partnerships with Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik to help India recover from early blows and move towards a well-deserved victory. Following the clinical victory, Kohli took to social media to laud the ace India opener and his Twitter post read: "Good win and good knock by Shikhi D. 😎👌 @SDhawan25"
Good win and good knock by Shikhi D. 😎👌 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/zsekgSHPyP— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 25, 2017
Chasing 231, India did not have the most auspicious of starts as Southee sent Rohit Sharma (7) back to the pavilion with the score reading 22. Even though Kohli (29) did strike a good partnership with Dhawan, the skipper was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme against the run of play in the 14th over.
That is when Karthik joined hands with Dhawan and the two batted India close to the target. While Dhawan was happy to take the timely risks, Karthik happily played second fiddle and ran the ones and twos. While all looked good, Dhawan suddenly looked distracted after reaching his 22nd ODI fifty.
The otherwise calm opener started to look fidgety as he kept coming down the track and started to take unnecessary chances. This finally led to his downfall as Adam Milne sent him back for 68 as the southpaw tried to hit Milne out of the ground and ended up handing an easy catch to Ross Taylor at short cover.
Walking in with the score reading 145/3, Pandya ensured that he took the attack to the bowlers and let Karthik stand ground at one end. And just when it looked like the duo would take India home, Santner stuck against the run of play as this time Pandya swept the spinner to Milne at short fine-leg. With the score reading 204/4, Dhoni walked into the crease and hit a few crisp boundaries as the Pune crowd got their money’s worth.
dhawanIndia vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017India vs New Zealand Pune ODIKohliKohli Dhawanshikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: October 26, 2017, 10:47 AM IST