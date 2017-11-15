Virat Kohli Ahead of Don Bradman in Test Cricket - Yes, That's a Reality

Kohli in fact is one of the most prolific run scorers in limited overs cricket, often being touted as the best one-day international batsman ever. His consistency in T20 internationals means he is the only active cricketer to average more than 50 in the shortest format, something that is unheard of.
The pressure of captaincy often takes a toll on players and they tend to under-perform, but Kohli is not one of those who would wilt under pressure. He has in fact taken his game to the next level of batsmanship and started doing well even in Test cricket. India's long home season has seen Kohli pile on the runs against hapless opposition bowling attacks and that has led to a unique record.
Kohli's new found ability to score big runs in Test cricket means he has surpassed Sir Donald Bradman, often considered the gold standard for batsmen of all time, in terms of conversion rates from 50 to 100.
As Test skipper, Kohli has racked up some hugely impressive numbers. In 29 Tests as skipper, Kohli has scored 2,560 Test runs at an average of 59.53 and has smashed 10 Test centuries and four Test fifties. Thus, his conversion rate as skipper is a monstrous 71.43%! Here's a look at the best Test 50 to 100 conversion rates:
To put that in context, there have been 66 different Test skippers to have scored at least 10 Test fifties: Virat Kohli tops the lot, including Sir Donald Bradman.
And with the Indian skipper set to play in the first two Test matches against Sri Lanka, there is every chance that he will improve his overall record further.
