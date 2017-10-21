Virat Kohli All Set to Surpass AB De Villiers & Sourav Ganguly in His 200th ODI

This match will be Kohli's 200th in the 50-over format of the game and he will become only the 14th Indian and 72nd cricketer overall to reach this milestone. Here is the list of the other Indians who have played 200 ODIs for the country -
Sachin Tendulkar: 463
Rahul Dravid: 344
Mohammed Azharuddin: 334
Sourav Ganguly: 311
MS Dhoni: 306
Yuvraj Singh: 304
Anil Kumble: 271
Virender Sehwag: 251
Harbhajan Singh: 236
Javagal Srinath: 229
Kapil Dev: 225
Suresh Raina: 223
Zaheer Khan: 200
Virat Kohli: 199*
So far, Kohli has slammed 8,767 ODI runs in 199 matches and even if he gets dismissed for a duck on Sunday, he will set a new milestone of highest run scored after playing 200 matches. Currently, South African star AB de Villiers holds the record of having scored most number of runs after playing 200 ODIs. While the Indian record currently rests with legendary India skipper Sourav Ganguly.
Here is the list of the same -
Virat Kohli* (IND): 8,767 (in 199 ODIs)
AB de Villiers (SA): 8,621
Sourav Ganguly (IND): 7,747
Sachin Tendulkar (IND): 7,305
Ricky Ponting (AUS): 7,255
Jacques Kallis (SA): 7,110
MS Dhoni (IND): 6,632
Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK): 6,475
Rahul Dravid (IND): 6,242
Kumar Sangakkara (SL): 5,826
Mohammed Azharuddin (IND): 5,399
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL): 5,242
Mahela Jayawardene (SL): 5,178
In the last one year, Kohli has scored an impressive 1,555 runs at a strike rate closer to almost 100. Also, Kohli slammed five centuries during this time-frame and that has seen him tied with Australia great Ricky Ponting (30) in the list of most ODI tons. Kohli is now only behind Tendulkar (49) in this illustrious list.
India vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 1st odiIndia vs New Zealand 2017Kohlivirat kohliVirat Kohli 200 ODIWankhede ODI
First Published: October 21, 2017, 5:26 PM IST