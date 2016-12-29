Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Engagement Likely: Guests Arriving

This could just be the biggest event of the year as reports have emerged of the likely engagement of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma in Dehradun.
Pradesh18 has managed to source these exclusive pictures of high profile guests arriving for the event at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport. Pictures sourced by Pradesh18's Mukesh Yadav
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan arriving.
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani arriving.
Fans trying to take a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan at the Jolly Grant Airport.
Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arriving.
Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Likely To Get Engaged On Jan 1