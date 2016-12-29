    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #amitabh bachchan #anushka sharma #anushka sharma engagement #jolly grant airport #virat anushka engagement #virat anushka wedding #virat kohli #virat kohli engagement

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Engagement Likely: Guests Arriving

    Pradesh18 | Dec 29, 2016 14:29 IST| UPDATED: Dec 29, 2016 14:44 IST

    This could just be the biggest event of the year as reports have emerged of the likely engagement of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma in Dehradun.

    Pradesh18 has managed to source these exclusive pictures of high profile guests arriving for the event at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport. Pictures sourced by Pradesh18's Mukesh Yadav

    Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan spotted at the Dehradun airport. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan arriving.

    Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani arriving at the airport. Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani arriving.

    Fans trying to take a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan at the Jolly Grant Airport. Fans trying to take a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan at the Jolly Grant Airport.

    Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arriving. Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arriving.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Likely To Get Engaged On Jan 1