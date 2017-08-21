Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 21, 2017, 4:09 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Enjoy Their Day Out With Elephants

India captain Virat Kohli seemed to be making the most of his time in Sri Lanka by enjoying the wildlife.

Kohli took to Twitter and posted an image with captions, Recent day out around these gentle giants! 😇😇 Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see. 🐘🐘




Interestingly, Anushka Sharma also posted an image from the same place on her Instagram account, with caption: A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well ! 🐘💜

The two were earlier also seen planting some saplings together at an event.

Captain Kohli also had reason to rejoice after he and Shikhar Dhawan guided India to a 9 wicket win in the opening game of the 5-match ODI series at the Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli looked just as delightful during his knock of unbeaten 82. In fact, it was only in the later stages of the India innings that Kohli matched Dhawan shot for shot even as the opener scored the fastest century for an Indian against Sri Lanka while chasing — 71 balls. He beat none other than skipper Kohli who took 76 balls in the historic chase at Hobart in 2012.

Chasing 217 was never going to be a tough job for the Indian batting line-up, but it was the consummate ease with which both Dhawan and Kohli went about the chase is what made it so special. While Dhawan was severe on the bowlers, Kohli was happy to run the singles and hit the bad balls to the boundary. While Dhawan was dropped twice (87 and 118) it didn’t really matter much as the damage had already been done.
