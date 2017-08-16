Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Have a Blast on Independence Day

A Twitter account called Virushka FC™ posted a photo of the couple which read: “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with coach Ravi Shastri along with Sri-Lankan fans earlier today 😊❤ #Virushka.”
With the Test series ending on Monday, the Men in Blue have time till the start of the weekend to enjoy life off the field as the first ODI is set to be played on Sunday.
Earlier, Kohli, Shastri and the members of the Indian team hoisted the national flag on Independence Day in Kandy on Tuesday. Kohli had the honour of hoisting the flag as the players stood in a straight line to sing the National Anthem afterwards. The support staff and family members of few players also joined the team for this special celebration.
India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days. Ravichandran Ashwin was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings, picking up four wickets, while the pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (2 wickets) did their bit to bring the curtains down on Sri Lanka's misery early.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.
First Published: August 16, 2017, 11:49 AM IST