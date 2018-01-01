Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Send Fans New Year Greetings from Cape Town

Kohli posted a picture on social media to wish his fans a happy New Year and his post read: "Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all. 🙏😇"
Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all. 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/zYKWLXz6ka— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2018
Anushka has joined Kohli on his two-month long soujorn to South Africa, where India are scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. Earlier, the duo were also pictured strolling on the streets of Cape Town.
Kohli and his company are eyeing history as Team India has never won a Test series in South Africa. The team is leaving no stones unturned to get a good start on the tour as they were pictured sweating it out in the nets few days ahead of the Cape Town Test.
Also, both skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri seem to be confident about Team India's chances against a formidable South African outfit and have also said that they are ready for anything that the Proteas will throw at them.
"We have the right kind of bowling attack and the right kind of balance to win Test matches in any conditions we play in. For us it is about winning sessions, being in the present, executing our skills well, not looking at the history of a particular country we are playing in," Kohli said during Team India's first press conference in Cape Town.
Anushka Sharmacape townCape Town Testindia vs south africa 2018Off The FieldSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohliVirushka
First Published: January 1, 2018, 4:12 PM IST