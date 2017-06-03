Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli and Boys Handed New Jerseys Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash

Photo Credit: BCCI/ Twitter

New Delhi: With defending champions India opening their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan in Edgbaston on Sunday, Virat Kohli and boys were handed their new team jerseys at the hotel on Friday night.

With OPPO bagging the sponsor rights after Star backed out, the new jerseys were unveiled last month by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri last month. BCCI took to Twitter to post a video of the players being handed the jerseys.

The post read: “Check out #TeamIndia's new ODI Jersey. It was handed over to the members of the team by OPPO yesterday in the team hotel.”

Earlier, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan met the players and pepped them up for the high-intensity clash. He asked the players to show fighting spirit and take on Virat Kohli and boys with confidence.

Shaharyar also spoke about the expectations that Pakistan fans around the world have from the team and Sarfaraz Ahmed and his boys shouldn’t let them down.

The chairman also pepped the team up and said that if they played to potential, they could lift the trophy and return home victorious.

India playing Pakistan on the cricket field is a sight to behold. And while one would think that it is only the fans who love the livewire atmosphere, the reality is that the players enjoy it just as much.

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi said on Friday that India hold the edge in the much-awaited clash considering current form.

"As a passionate Pakistan supporter, it's natural that I would want my team to finish on the winning side against any team, and especially against India.

"However, recent history and the depth of the India squad gives it a slight edge heading into the game," Afridi wrote in a column for the ICC.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 2:21 PM IST