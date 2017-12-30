Virat Kohli & Co Sweat it Out in Training Ahead of First South Africa Test

The Indian team had touched down in city on Friday morning and after having a quiet first day, the players took to the ground to familiarise themselves with the conditions, on Saturday.
Captain Kohli was seen middling the ball in training and the official account of the BCCI uploaded the same on Twitter and the post read: Getting into the groove is "#TeamIndia captain @imVkohli"
Getting into the groove is #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ybNqEWVKRm— BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2017
Middle-order maestro Cheteshwar Pujara also looked in high spirits as he posed for the camera before joining Kohli in the nets.
.@cheteshwar1 all set to hit the nets #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1oFm5qHIfL— BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2017
Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul seemed to be high on confidence after his heroics in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, as he hit a ball out of the park during training to make his intentions clear for this tour.
Coach Ravi Shastri was keeping a close eye on India's first training in South Africa and he will be hoping that the players get acquainted with the conditions sooner than later as there is not much time left for the first Test.
The visitors will look to break their duck in South Africa as they have never won a series against the Proteas in their backyard in six previous attempts. Team India have played 17 tests against the Proteas in South Africa, winning two and losing on eight occasions. Seven tests ended in draws.
India will play three tests beginning on January 5 in Newlands, Cape Town. They also face South Africa in six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.
Cheteshwar Pujarakl rahulKL Rahul 50 RecordRavi ShastriSouth Africa vs IndiaSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: December 30, 2017, 4:26 PM IST