Virat Kohli and Co Thank Pune for Hospitality as They Head to Cuttack

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his boys are finally set to arrive in Cuttack after spending the last two days in Pune.
India and England are scheduled to play the second ODI in Cuttack on Thursday.
The team will be arriving in Cuttack around 11:30 am and will train at the Barabati Stadium around 5:30 pm in the afternoon.
The Indian players took to Twitter to thank Pune for a wonderful time. Interestingly, India registered their joint second-highest chase in Pune when they reached the target of 351 in the first ODI.
Thank you Pune for the memories. We are now leaving for Cuttack #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7A76mBa4Hr
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2017
Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav hit brilliant hundreds before Ravichandran Ashwin finished the match with a huge six off Moeen Ali.
With the team staying back in Pune, the boys trained on Tuesday with skipper Kohli leading the way at the nets.
King @imVkohli in action at the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rWcJYwmHCO
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017
He had none other than former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for company.
#TeamIndia batsman @msdhoni sweating it out in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XMRQVpx3Dn
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017
But first, the boys played a game of football to start the day.
A game of footy before hitting the nets - @imVkohli @msdhoni @im_manishpandey @BhuviOfficial @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zCtjzpZre6
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017