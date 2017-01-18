    Quick Links

    Virat Kohli and Co Thank Pune for Hospitality as They Head to Cuttack

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 18, 2017 11:11 IST| UPDATED: Jan 18, 2017 11:30 IST
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his boys are finally set to arrive in Cuttack after spending the last two days in Pune.

    India and England are scheduled to play the second ODI in Cuttack on Thursday.

    The team will be arriving in Cuttack around 11:30 am and will train at the Barabati Stadium around 5:30 pm in the afternoon.

    The Indian players took to Twitter to thank Pune for a wonderful time. Interestingly, India registered their joint second-highest chase in Pune when they reached the target of 351 in the first ODI.

    Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav hit brilliant hundreds before Ravichandran Ashwin finished the match with a huge six off Moeen Ali.

    With the team staying back in Pune, the boys trained on Tuesday with skipper Kohli leading the way at the nets.

    He had none other than former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for company.

    But first, the boys played a game of football to start the day.