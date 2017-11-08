Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah Sit Atop Latest ICC T20I Rankings

New Zealand bowlers Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult have made noteworthy gains even though India won the series 2-1. Sodhi’s five wickets in the series has lifted him five places to the top-10 for the first time in his career. Left-arm pace bowler Boult, who grabbed six wickets including a haul of four for 34 in the second match in Rajkot which his side won by 40 runs, has reached a career-best 16th position after moving up 14 slots.
Tim Southee (up five places to 81st) is another New Zealand bowler to move up while opener Colin Munro is a major gainer among batsmen. Munro has gained four places to reach 12th position after scoring 123 runs in the series including an unbeaten 109 in Rajkot.
For India, Kohli’s 104 runs in the series has helped him consolidate his position at the top of the table as he has gained 13 points and increased the gap with Aaron Finch to 40 points. Openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to 21st) and Shikhar Dhawan (up 20 places to 45th) have also moved up.
The India bowlers to move in the right direction are pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up two places to 26th), leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up 22 places to 30th) and left-arm spinner Akshar Patel (up 17 places to 62nd).
Meanwhile, New Zealand have ceded the top place in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings to Pakistan. New Zealand have slipped from 125 to 120 points, with Pakistan taking the top spot at 124 points.
New Zealand are ahead of the Windies on decimal points while India have gained three points from the series but remain behind England on decimal points, in fifth place.
First Published: November 8, 2017, 1:12 PM IST